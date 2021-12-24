While their network champions murder talk and vigilantes, Fox News’ Carley Shimkus and Alveda King chirp about the importance of Christ in Christmas.

Shimkus, now a Fox & Friends weekend host, introduced King by saying she was there “with her message to keep Christ in Christmas.”

I have never heard King engage in any hate mongering but it’s hard to believe she is unaware of the mean-spirited, divisive, dishonest and inciteful vitriol of her colleagues. But King told viewers, “The beautiful Christ-like message – we’ve had Hannukah, Kwanzaa, certainly Christmas – the message is to love, to repent, to forgive and to share.”

Never mind that Fox recently used the burning of its Christmas tree to hate monger or that just a few days ago the network gave a pass to host Jesse Watters for urging a rhetorical “deadly” “kill shot” against Dr. Anthony Fauci. And let’s not forget the adoration of Killer Kyle Rittenhouse and vigilantism.

And while King never fails to mention that she is the niece of MLK, she never seems to notice that she’s paid by the network that showcases white supremacy and racist rhetoric.

“This is a good time to say Merry Christmas to everybody,” King said. Her message of love did not extend to wishing anyone a happy Hannukah or Kwanzaa.

Shimkus said, “It is Jesus’ birthday, so we have to remember him and religion as we open up our presents.”

Did Shimkus ever apologize for attacking Vice President Kamala Harris for tweeting “Enjoy the long weekend,” over Memorial Day weekend? Or is that the kind of rhetoric Shimkus thinks Christ would endorse?

You can watch the two Fox hosts pretend to care about Christ’s teachings below, from the December 24, 2021 Fox & Friends.