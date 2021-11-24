NPR reports that Fox News’ senior news personnel objected to top executives, including Lachlan Murdoch, about Tucker Carlson’s pro-insurrection, gaslighting “Patriot Purge” special – and Fox Nation aired it anyway.

NPR’s David Folkenflik reported this week that “according to five people with direct knowledge,” the resignations of Jonah Goldberg and Steve Hayes were part of a “larger tumult” over Carlson’s insurrection-promoting series.

More from Folkenflik:

Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors [Bret] Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corp. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman.

In other words, Lachlan Murdoch OK’d the dishonesty, the gaslighting, the incitements to violence and the naked fascism of the series. That’s the same Lachlan Murdoch who ridiculously claims that Fox News opinion is “center right” and that “when we don’t get it right, we’re transparent about it, and we correct it.” It’s also the same Lachlan Murdoch who has called Carlson “brave.”

Apparently, Baier and Wallace got a bone from the top: they were allowed to air a few segments undercutting the insurrectionism from Carlson, Folkenflik notes. But all that does is make the facts look debatable. I doubt Baier or Wallace will ever get the opportunity to appear on Carlson’s show and explain the truth directly to his audience.

Not surprisingly, Folkenflik got another classless response from sedition-loving F***y Tucky Carlson about the resignations of Hayes and Goldberg:

"These are two of the only people in the world who still pretend the Iraq War was a good idea," Carlson wrote to NPR. "No one wants to watch commentary that stupid."

(Lachlan Murdoch image via screen grab)