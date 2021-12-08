The Christmas tree at Fox Square, home to Fox “News” Channel, was set on fire overnight. A suspect has been arrested and, according to police, he acted alone.

From ABC News:

The 50-foot tree on Sixth Avenue went up in flames just before 12:15 a.m., and heavy flames then spread to smaller decorated trees in the display.



Police say the 49-year-old suspect climbed up "the metal superstructure" -- the tree is an artificial sculpture that is shaped to look like a tree -- lit papers he brought with him on fire, and shoved the papers into the tree structure.

The suspect is Craig Tamanaha, a 49 year-old homeless man from Brooklyn with a record of prior arrests for drug possession and public intoxication. “The motive for the arson was unclear, but police say Tamanaha appears to have acted alone,” ABC News reports.

You can watch ABC’s video of the burning tree below: