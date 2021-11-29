In case anyone still thinks Fox News’ Harris Faulkner is a real journalist, she just outed herself as a conservative propagandist.

On Outnumbered today, Faulkner boasted about saying the word “looting” as often as possible because it owns the Black-loving libs!

FAULKNER: I’m going to say the word looting as often as possible since it offends so many people.

That got a chuckle from cohost Emily Campagno.

And even though Faulkner had just declared she was using the word to offend people, she added, “I’m just calling out what we’re experiencing here.”

Of course, the whole thing is really code for, “I’m delighted to let viewers know that I'm a Black woman who hates people who love The Blacks as much as you do!"

Congratulations, Harris, I’m sure you’ll get a nice pat on the head from Tucker Carlson.

You can watch it below, from the November 29, 2021 Outnumbered, via Justin Baragona.