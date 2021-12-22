While decent people are horrified by Fox host Jesse Watters calling on conservatives to ambush Dr. Anthony Fauci with a “deadly” “kill shot,” Fox News is painting Watters as the victim.

As Ellen previously posted, Watters urged attendees at a right-wing Turning Point USA conference to stalk and ambush Dr. Fauci over the debunked claim that he funded research spawning the coronavirus pandemic. Watters’ obviously pre-preared remarks were filled with murder talk.

WATTERS: He’s been able to dodge and weave on ABC and NBC. No one’s ever hit him in the face like this. … So then he's in trouble. Now you’re going for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush – deadly, because he doesn’t see it coming.

This is when you say, “Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab, the same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?” Boom!!! He is dead! He is dead! He's done!

You do that in 30 seconds – that’s all you need! 30 seconds! Now you get that footage to us, you get it to Fox, you get it to Human Events, you get it to Breitbart, you get it to Daily Caller, you get it to The Turning Point Pipeline.

Imagine, Tucker Carlson teases out of the A Block: “Coming up: Brave college student confronts Lord Fauci at dinner!”

Fox released a statement yesterday that seems to offer no concern for Fauci’s safety. That is not a huge surprise given that the network has attacked Fauci more than 400 times in 2021 alone, including Fox Nation host Lara Logan likening him to Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele. But while Fox seems to have sidelined Logan, the network could not be more supportive of poor, misunderstood Watters.

Mediaite has the Fox statement:

“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context,” Fox News said, in its statement.

You can watch Watters’ December 20, 2021 remarks below, via Media Matters.