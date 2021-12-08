Fox News and the Murdochs are too cowardly to respond to Lara Logan’s hideous and grossly fallacious attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, likening him to Nazi Dr. Mengele, so they have quietly pulled her from the air while they bury their own heads under the hate-filled profits.

As NewsHounds previously reported, Logan incurred the wrath of many Jewish groups, including the Anti-Defamation League (which Lachlan Murdoch laughably claims to support), with her November 29th comments made on Fox News Primetime. And let’s not forget that host Pete Hegseth had no problem with them:

LOGAN: This is what people say to me … [Dr. Fauci] represents Josef Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this.

Logan responded by doubling down on Twitter with her hateful lies. She seems to have since let up on the Fauci attacks but not her anti-vax disinformation.

However, Logan has been uncharacteristically absent from the Fox airwaves, without explanation. Media Matters noted yesterday that Logan made at least 12 appearances on Fox News weekday programs between October 1 and November 29, i.e. about three each week. So it would appear that Fox has sidelined her without having the decency to publicly acknowledge it. She is still listed as a host on the Fox Nation website.

Fox hosts have a history of taking "vacations" right after they dredge up unwelcome controversy for the network, then returning with their poisoned rhetoric intact.

Clearly that is what Fox News top brass, including father and son Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch, are hoping for. More from Media Matters:

To be clear, Fox has essentially been silent on the Logan problem. When Fauci appeared Friday with Fox Business host Neil Cavuto, their friendly interview never addressed the attacks that Logan and other network personalities had made against the country’s most prominent medical expert on COVID-19. Fox’s Sunday media criticism show MediaBuzz also never mentioned Logan, either.

Fortunately, the spotlight is still shining brightly. Yesterday, the director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Sara J. Bloomfield, blasted Logan, though the folks who pay Logan got a pass. On Sunday, Logan colleague and Fox Business host Liz Claman had the guts to say what her bosses don't, in what The Daily Beast described as a “brutal thread” on Twitter:

Hate to ruin you Sun. but facts need to be stated. Nazi Josef Mengele performed experiments on Jewish twins; personally killed 14 twins in one night by injecting their hearts w/chloroform. Performed vivisection without anesthesia, removing hearts and stomachs of victims. (1) — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

(2) Nazi Josef Mengele sewed two twins together, back to back, in a crude attempt to create conjoined twins; both children died of gangrene after several days of suffering. Mengele infected one twin w/disease, transfusing the blood of one twin into the other. — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

(3) Nazi Josef Mengele attempted to change eye color by injecting chemicals into eyes of living subjects, killing those w/heterochromatic eyes so that the eyes could be removed and sent to Berlin for study. Let's stop w/ANY comparison to Mengele. Dayenu. That's Hebrew for ENOUGH — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

I don’t often applaud Fox hosts’ tweets, but these deserve it.

(Logan image via screen grab)