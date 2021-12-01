Instead of apologizing for saying Dr. Anthony Fauci “represents” Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele, Fox Nation host Lara Logan has doubled down on her anti-vaxx extremism – while she continues to work at pro-vax Fox News.

As I wrote yesterday, The Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups blasted Logan’s revolting, baseless attacks on Fauci Monday night:

LOGAN: This is what people say to me … he represents Josef Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this.

Despite the fact that Lachlan Murdoch claims to support the work of the ADL, he has remained silent on Logan. Her remarks are not only horribly offensive and fly in the face of the stringent vaccine requirements of the Murdochs, they are completely false. Any of those things ought to be grounds for firing her at any company that calls itself “news.”

Today, The Daily Beast caught Logan doubling down on her anti-science radicalism on Twitter:

A number of the links she posted on Twitter were to far-right conspiracy websites, such as The Gateway Pundit. As The Bulwark’s Christian Vanderbrouk noted, Logan also linked to sites that peddle outrageous theories that HIV is “entirely fake” and obsess over Freemasonry. (One of these tweets is now pinned to the top of her Twitter timeline.)

Outside of turning to the fever swamps of the internet to prove herself right on Fauci, she also amplified attacks on Holocaust remembrance groups to her 197,000 Twitter followers for merely denouncing her Nazi analogy. (And during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, no less.)

“Shame on the Auschwitz Museum for shaming Lara Logan for sharing that Jews like me believe Fauci is a modern day Mengele,” read the tweet boosted by Logan.

Presumably, Lachlan Murdoch is hiding his head under a sack of money, hoping the controversy will just go away before he has to do anything that might jeopardize his profits-by-extremism.

He’s not the only coward. Logan said nothing about the vaccine requirements of her employer.

Meanwhile, the woman who calls herself an “investigative journalist” and who purports to care about the Holocaust is ignoring the comments of someone who was there and survived it. Media Matters caught Holocaust survivor Michael Bornstein blasting Logan's comparison on CNN this morning:

BORNSTEIN: It's disgusting to hear someone comparing Dr. Mengele, who was, again, a doctor of death who killed children -- he experimented on twins, my father was killed in Auschwitz, my older brother -- to Dr. Fauci, who wants to save lives. And there is absolutely zero comparison.

(Logan image via screen grab)