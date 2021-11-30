The Anti-Defamation League has once again denounced the bigotry and hate mongering of Fox News, this time Lara Logan’s likening a top U.S. doctor to a Nazi who experimented on Jews. But it’s almost certain that Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch will once again give a pass to the inflammatory and dangerous hate mongering they bankroll.

Last night, Fox News’ Lara Logan made this horrible and horribly false comment about Dr. Anthony Fauci to Fox News Primetime viewers:

LOGAN: This is what people say to me … he represents Josef Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this.

Host Pete Hegseth said nothing to push back on that outrageous claim, though maybe war-criminal advocate Hegseth was just too cowardly to stick up for decency and truth.

But we know that Fox is not only fine with Logan’s anti-vaxxism lies (despite the network's pro-vaxx policies for their workers and, especially, the Murdochs) but is actively encouraging them because, as Crooks and Liars’ John Amato noted, this latest bit of Logan hideousness came just two days after she accused the Biden administration of testing different strains of coronavirus in order to put the country “on lockdown for the rest of our existence” and to "justify whatever it is they want to do.”

Today, The Daily Beast reported that the ADL joined other Jewish groups in condemning Logan:

“As we have said time and time again since the onset of this pandemic, there’s absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

“This includes making outlandish and offensive analogies suggesting that somehow Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners,” added Greenblatt.

This is at least the second time Greenblatt has rebuked Fox News for its hate speech. You may recall he has called on the network to fire Tucker Carlson for spewing white supremacists’ “great replacement” theory rhetoric. But Carlson-admiring Lachlan Murdoch pretended his pet had done no such thing, thus greenlighting a lot more of the same. Even as Lachlan Murdoch pretended to be an ADL supporter.

So there’s no reason to believe Fox will have a problem with Logan. After all, the network hired her after her massive journalistic failure on 60 Minutes.

You can watch Logan’s hideous lies that she knows endanger a physician who is world-renowned for saving lives below, from the November 29, 2021 Fox News Primetime, via Crooks and Liars.