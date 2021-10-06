A Media Matters study found that the two days Fox put aside its COVID disinformation propaganda were days it focused on another anti-Biden message: the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

While Fox has a vaccine mandate for its own employees, 90% of whom are vaccinated (including, obviously, the too-cowardly-to-admit-it Tucker Carlson), it won’t stop trying to scare its viewers out of getting vaccinated. Apparently, vaccinated-since-December, 2020 Rupert Murdoch is just fine with promoting death and disease for his viewers for the sake of his anti-Biden politics – and it’s great for ratings!

Media Matters crunched the numbers of Fox News' anti-vaxxism since President Joe Biden’s inauguration and found that the network aired anti-vaccination material at least once on 94% of the days from January 20 – September 30,. Those efforts intensified further into Biden’s presidency, rising from 80% (57 out of 71) of days between January 20 and March 31 to 99% (181 out of 183) between April 1 – September 30.

The two days from April through September when there wasn’t an effort to undermine vaccinations came amid overwhelming coverage of the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August and early September, when discussions of the vaccination efforts were put on the back burner. From March 27 to August 28, Fox undermined the vaccination each day for 155 straight days.

Of course, Fox's intense coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal was little more than an excuse for the network to blame the whole tragedy on Biden - and absolve Donald Trump and George W. Bush. As abhorrent as that was, it's little compared to a concerted campaign against protecting public health and safety.

(Photo by CDC via Unsplash)