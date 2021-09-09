Either Republican Bill Bennett forgot that George W. Bush started a needless war in Iraq based on false pretenses or else the deaths of hundreds of thousands are no biggie to the sanctimonious Bennett.

On the September 2 edition of Special Report, anchor Bret Baier prodded Bennett to attack President Joe Biden over Afghanistan, saying, “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying there’s not going to be an impeachment, the president is not going to resign. But there’s a number of Republicans calling for that. If you look at Republicans calling for removal, resignation, 46 Republicans, impeachment 11.”

Former secretary of education and drug czar, as well as moral crusader and big gambler Bennett took the bait. He said, “Impeachment here is deserved, but the currency of impeachment, I think, has been cheapened over the last few years.” He called Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal “the most disgraceful act of foreign policy I believe a president has ever done. I don’t know if it’s the most consequential. Maybe, that depends. But disgraceful, yes.”

Really? More disgraceful than a president lying our country into a war? According to the Iraq Body Count website, the toll is up to 288,000 for that needless war. And was it more disgraceful than Donald Trump’s attempt to extort Ukraine into discrediting Joe Biden? Or Reagan’s Iran-Contra deal?

Baier let Bennett’s outrageous accusation go unchallenged.

You can watch Baier give undeserved credence to Bennett’s claim below, from the September 2, 2021 Special Report.