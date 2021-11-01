It turns out the Fox bigwigs don’t want to take the same risks the company makes millions urging its viewers to take.

Fox published the health and safety protocols for the November 10, 2021 shareholders meeting and they read like a catalog of everything the Fox pundits have been claiming are so terrible that viewers should not comply. But, not surprisingly, those same well-paid pundits – who have not complained about the vaccine/testing protocols in place for them behind the scenes – have not uttered a peep of complaint about these measures, either..

Media Matters caught the hypocrisy

The memo makes it clear that the company is complying with public health recommendations and other requirements: “FOX has developed health and safety protocols based on current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (‘CDC’), as well as orders and other directives from state and local governments.”

To follow all such policies, however, flies in the face of the network’s own commentators calling for “mass resistance,” “civil disobedience,” and the supposedly urgent need to “fight back” against public health requirements that the company is already implementing for its own workers, executives, and shareholders. Indeed, according to Fox host Laura Ingraham, these requirements are all the products of “small-minded control freaks,” and yet the conservative network is still following them.

…

The memo further explains: “If during the course of the health screening process a stockholder does not provide verification that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or acceptable proof of a negative COVID-19 test … they will not be permitted entry into the FOX Studio Lot and will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting.”

By contrast, Fox News gave favorable coverage just last week to an anti-vaccine mob that tried to storm the Brooklyn Nets basketball arena in support of benched vaccine refuser Kyrie Irving. Fox hosts and guests have also compared similar vaccine mandates to ”medical apartheid” and ”Jim Crow.”

Media Matters has more on the hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, if anyone is in Los Angeles on November 10 at 10 AM and wants to protest, the address for the meeting is:

Zanuck Theatre at the FOX Studio Lot

10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90035

A map and directions can be found here.

(Murdochs image via screen grab)