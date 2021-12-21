Jesse Watters should be fired immediately for advocating what he’ll surely claim was a “metaphorical” assassination, though he made no such qualification, of Dr. Anthony Fauci, our country’s foremost infectious disease specialist and asking for the video to be sent to Fox News.

Crooks and Liars’ John Amato caught Watters talking up murder, with a smirk on his face, at a recent Turning Point USA conference. As Amato explained, “Watters went through a how-to-guide on confronting and trolling Dr. Fauci" over the bogus, right-wing conspiracy theory that Fauci-funded research spawned the COVID pandemic.

WATTERS: He’s been able to dodge and weave on ABC and NBC. No one’s ever hit him in the face like this. … So then he's in trouble. Now you’re going for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush – deadly, because he doesn’t see it coming.

This is when you say, “Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab, the same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?” Boom!!! He is dead! He is dead! He's done!

You do that in 30 seconds – that’s all you need! 30 seconds! Now you get that footage to us, you get it to Fox, you get it to Human Events, you get it to Breitbart, you get it to Daily Caller, you get it to The Turning Point Pipeline.

Imagine, Tucker Carlson teases out of the A Block: “Coming up: Brave college student confronts Lord Fauci at dinner!”

It’s not a huge surprise that a guy who champions Killer Kyle Rittenhouse would encourage an assassination of the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert because it’s politically and personally expedient. But there’s absolutely no excuse for Fox News to tolerate keeping Watters on the payroll one minute longer.

But Fox has long been pro-death by COVID and by vigilante. At best, Watters will go on a “pre-planned vacation.”

Crooks and Liars caught Fauci rightly calling for Watters to be fired “on the spot” on CNN today. “That’s horrible,” Fauci said about Watters' remarks. “The only thing that I have ever done throughout these two years is to encourage people to practice good public health practices, to get vaccinated, to be careful in public settings, to wear a mask."

Fauci acknowledged that Watters will “very likely” not be held accountable. But even if Fox does fire him, Amato pointed out that OAN would probably hire him immediately.

You can watch the December 20, 2021 comments that should get Watters fired ASAP below, via Crooks and Liars.

12/21/21 UPDATE: Watters was in his usual co-hosting spot on The Five, so Fox has given at least tacit approval to his murder talk. Classy.