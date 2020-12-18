From demonizing face masks to promoting “herd immunity” and large gatherings, “Blood is spilling on American soil,” CNN’s Keilar said in another of her unstinting takedowns, and Fox is “telling Americans to deck the halls.”

In yesterday’s “Roll the Tape,” Keilar noted the ghoulish efforts of the Trump administration and Fox News to promote the infection of Americans as some kind of solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite White House denials, Keilar rolled the tape to prove the lies.

The agenda was also exposed this week in some gruesome emails from HHS’ then-science adviser Paul Alexander. He wrote, “it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected." (I wrote about this for Crooks and Liars.)

Keilar pointed out how Fox pundits championed Sweden’s herd immunity strategy which the country’s prime minister has now disavowed. But not Fox. In an introduction to an interview with herd immunity champion and newly-departed Trump COVID-19 adviser Scott Atlas, we saw Laura Ingraham say, “Christmas is meant to be spent with your family, not isolated in lockdown.”

Yes, that’s the same Laura Ingraham Keilar showed us telling viewers that wearing a face mask is harmful to one’s health and the same Laura Ingraham who showed up at a Trump rally wearing a face mask.

Keilar concluded with: “Blood is spilling on American soil. There's still no national strategy. There's still silence from the president about the suffering. And his propaganda arm is telling Americans to deck the halls.”

You can watch it below, from the December 17, 2020 CNN Newsroom.