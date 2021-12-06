Leave it to war-criminal loving and America-hating Fox host Pete Hegseth to play the War on Christmas race card.

While guest hosting last week’s Fox News Primetime, Hegseth made a desperate attempt to get the permanent gig by using Christmas to wage a race war on Black Lives Matter. Just what Jesus would have wanted, I’m sure!

Media Matters caught the Christmas-themed racism:

HEGSETH: Well, Black Lives Matter, trying to destroy Christmas as we know it. That's actually not hyperbole. With their new campaign "Dreaming of a Black Christmas," the radical group is calling for a complete boycott of white-owned businesses this holiday season. Doesn't sound racist at all.

But it's not just white-owned businesses you're not allowed to shop at this year, if you want to buy food for your Christmas dinner, skip the farmers' market. Those are now apparently racist, too. According to a webinar, reportedly boosted by Washington State University -- because they're examples of white supremacy and white dominant culture.

And who better to further the racist cause "explain" than two white BLM haters, radio host Jason Rantz and Tomi Lahren?

In 2016, Lahren called Black Lives Matter “the new KKK.” In 2017, she said that making whites less afraid of offending Blacks was her “most important” battle.” Here she opined that “BLM, the organization, has become a racist organization.” Don’t tell me that she was booked in spite of those views. She was booked for this segment because of them.

Ditto for Rantz. In 2020, he said, “The entire movement is based on ignorance and this assumption that people did not earn what they got in life.”

Hegseth chuckled heartily as Lahren “quipped," that she wanted to know if the boycott includes "just purchased goods and items from these white companies and corporations or does that include the looted items that BLM is known for in their many riots?”

But what would you expect from a guy who loves white war criminals and insurrectionists but sandbagged Black Rep. James Clyburn over his support for BLM in order to falsely paint him as some kind of threat to law-abiding Americans? And don’t forget Hegseth is another Fox News coward who’s too scared to admit he’s been vaccinated!

You can watch Fox’s race war on Christmas below, from the December 3, 2021 Fox News Primetime, via Media Matters.