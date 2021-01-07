War-criminal advocate Pete Hegseth sounded not a bit chagrined that a MAGA mob violently attacked the Capitol and the certification of the election yesterday.

Hegseth, you may recall, has successfully lobbied Donald Trump to pardon convicted war criminals who massacred women and children. That’s the same Hegseth who postures as a strong law and order supporter when Blacks are doing the demonstrating.

This morning, though, Hegseth’s only criticism of the violence was, “I’m not saying it’s OK.” He didn’t say it wasn’t, though. He did, however, suggest that the violent mob was full of righteous people, righteously revolting against the country. Hegseth is not just some Fox News contributor, he's a cohost of Fox & Friends Weekend.

Media Matters has the transcript:

HEGSETH: These are not conspiracy theorists motivated just by lies — that's a bunch of nonsense that people want to tell us. These are people that understand first principles, they love freedom and they love free markets. And they see exactly what the anti-American left has done to America — indoctrinating our kids, opening our borders, canceling individuals, totally censoring entire viewpoints, all the double standards that exist in our country right now.

And then we're always told — and this is legitimate, this is the way republics are supposed to work — you get 'em at the ballot box, you come back two years later, and you get 'em at the ballot box. Well, and then what happens when you don't have that recourse?

...

And so, I'm actually not surprised, I wasn't surprised by what happened yesterday — I'm not saying it's OK — but I wasn't shocked. I recognize that people feel like the entire system is rigged against them. And then they look at what antifa and Black Lives Matter have gotten away with. And no, no, no. I'm sorry. You can't go to church, but I can riot during COVID, and I'm told that that's OK? But if we gather as a group, we're condemned for being a bunch of conspiracy theorists who are not patriotic.

I don't buy it, and I think it's easy to fall into the universal “these people are evil” approach, as opposed to stepping back and understanding that they feel like, if you can't go to the ballot box, where are you going go? And that's a legitimate question for people to answer today.

None of the cohosts, including Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt, challenged Hegseth’s inflammatory, divisive rhetoric. Cohost Steve Doocy pushed back in the gentlest way possible. Noting that Trump’s lawyers have had two months of “legitimate chances in court to prove that there was mischief at the ballot box and they’ve been unable to do that,” Doocy added sympathetically, “I understand the frustration with all the people and you, obviously, are very frustrated that Donald Trump didn’t win because you’ve ben a big supporter of his, very clearly.”

“The people who gathered yesterday, though,” Doocy continued, “I mean, 99 percent of ‘em, a hundred percent, 99 percent, of them were peaceful. However, what was the rally about? … Were they there simply to support Donald Trump on the way out or were they there to actually overturn the election?"

Hegseth responded by painting the insurrection as patriotism:

HEGSETH: I talked to a lot of em. They were hopeful something could be done but most of them acknowledged it wasn't going to happen. They were there to support the president of the United States and defend our republic. And stand up and say I just want a fair shake. I understand what this country represents. I see how the left is trying to tear it down. And I see one man in Donald Trump who has been willing to fight undeterred the poisons of political correctness, expose the media for what they are which is a left-wing cabal completely silencing conservatives across the board. They told us Russia was the biggest problem we had for four years until they dropped it and it was exposed for being totally false. So you don't have to believe the election was stolen to know that the system has begun to undercut people who love our country. That's what they were there for. And it manifested at the Capitol in a different way. That doesn't mean you need to condemn the entire thing.

What was Earhardt’s concern? Not any need to tone down the rhetoric nor Hegseth’s condonation of the violence. No, her follow-up question was, “Does the president have a shot now after all of this if he runs again in four years?”

Watch the attempt to normalize, whitewash and sweep under the rug sedition below, from the January 7, 2021 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.