Pete Hegseth, the guy who accused Rep. James Clyburn (Black– SC) of endangering the rule of law, was ecstatic over Donald Trump’s latest round of pardons for war criminals, in this case four Blackwater security contractors convicted of slaughtering 14 unarmed Iraqi citizens.

The Washington Post explains what happened in 2007, as part of the U.S. Operation Iraqi Freedom:

Investigators for the military and the FBI later described the shootings, in which the contractors unleashed a blaze of gunfire and grenade explosions in a busy Baghdad square, as unprovoked and unjustified. Federal prosecutors said that many of the victims, including women and children, some with their hands in the air, “were shot inside of civilian vehicles while attempting to flee.”

But Hegseth, who has claimed that the U.S. “liberated” Iraq, thinks the murderers were the real victims. After successfully lobbying Trump for pardons for a previous batch of war criminals, Hegseth was named by the White House as a supporter of this one.

On Fox & Friends this morning, Hegseth made a very public demonstration of his appreciation, as his cohosts nodded in agreement:

HEGSETH: God bless the president for having the courage, which a lot of other presidents wouldn’t do, to pardon those men.

Yet, in August, during an interview about other subjects, Hegseth ambushed Clyburn with the obvious intent of making him look like he supports lawlessness.

HEGSETH: Congressman, as you know, over the last couple of months, we’ve seen riots in Portland. Thankfully, the last couple nights, the state police there have effectively been able to help and protect the federal courthouse. Before that, President Trump made it clear we’re gonna send federal agents, law enforcement officers there, to protect federal property as necessary.

Recently, you made comments comparing those federal officers to the Gestapo. Why would you make such a comparison, when what they’re doing is their job, to protect federal property? Is that rhetoric not unhelpful as we’re trying to make sure the streets are safe in a place like Portland?

Apparently, serial adulterer Pete Hegseth’s commitment to law and order is as deep as his commitment to family values.

You can watch Hegseth slobber over the pardoning of war criminals below, from the December 23, 2020 Fox & Friends, via CNN's Brian Stelter. Underneath, from MSNBC's December 22, 2020 Last Word, you can watch former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner discuss how the conviction of the Blackwater defendants raised U.S. standing abroad. I can only imagine how far low it has sunk under Trump.