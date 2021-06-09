When Lachlan Murdoch pretended Tucker Carlson had not endorsed white supremacists’ “replacement theory,” Tuckums knew he had just gotten the boss’ implicit approval for even more racist extremism on the air – and he’s taking full advantage.

From my post on Crooks and Liars yesterday:

In April, Carlson so explicitly promoted the white supremacist tenet that the Anti-Defamation League demanded he be fired. But Lachlan Murdoch responded, “A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory.” It was a laughable statement, but the results are no joke.

Since then, Carlson has barreled ahead with promoting the replacement theory, correctly surmising that he has the full backing of at least Murdoch the Younger. What’s worse is that the cancer has metastasized.

Read the rest at Crooks and Liars.