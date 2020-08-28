Tucker Carlson added some blatant bigotry to his nod of approval for rightwing vigilantism against the left and, especially, Black Lives Matter protesters.

With racial tensions running high in the country, and with white vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse arrested for murder of one or two Black Lives Matter protesters, Carlson again deliberately escalated tensions and suggested Rittenhouse was justified.

Again, Carlson’s support for murdering Americans came in pre-scripted – and thus pre-approved by Fox – comments.

Carlson’s trifecta of incitement deliberately painted Democrats and the majority of Americans who do not support Donald Trump as a violent menace, spurred on by amoral, lawless Blacks who deserve to be shot by police, all of whom may only be stopped by vigilante violence. Violence that Carlson clearly suggested is deserved. And remember, Fox News gave the green light for this:

CARLSON: So riots across the country for the last three months raise the question, why do we have police? Well, we hire cops to clean up the messes the rest of us create. When people don't get married before they have kids and their fatherless sons turn violent or when big business offshores blue-collar jobs and entire communities collapse, it is the police who deal with the consequences.

Not all cops are good at their jobs, obviously. But in the end, the big problems are not their fault. Most of them are just working-class guys doing their best. Unfortunately for them, working class guys are Donald Trump's base and the Democratic Party hates them for that, particularly in an election year.

So to neutralize them, the left has constructed an absurd, a baseless, but elaborate lie designed to convince you that the police are the real problem in this country.

Amazingly, an awful lot of people have fallen for it. That's why there're no cops around anymore. The result of that -- chaos. Dozens dead. Kids in the streets with guns. America's cities on fire.

Why did that happen? Because the left neutered the police. That's why it happened.

None of these cities looked like this three months ago. Not until they did this. The consequences are their fault. They're not your fault. They're not the fault of the police. They're the fault of the academic left that made this possible across the country.

Kenosha, Wisconsin is the latest place it's happened.

You can watch Tucker Carlson and Fox News justify murder below, from the August 27, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.