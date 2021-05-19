Will Cain did his best Tucker Carlson imitation by attacking civil rights attorney Ben Crump as the “most dangerous man in America” - which really meant “too dangerously Black.”

Cain is guest hosting Fox News Primetime this week. It’s obviously an audition for the permanent hosting gig. What a coincidence that, just like Pete Hegseth did when he was guest hosting, i.e. auditioning, Cain used a racist bullhorn to smear an African American.

Media Matters caught the Tucker Carlson channeling:

CAIN: Ben Crump is the most dangerous man in America. Chances are, you are familiar with his name. You've seen him at a microphone after almost every race-related, high profile tragedy -- Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd. You heard his lies on Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, and Ma'Khia Bryant. But what you don't know is that Crump might be the single most destructive force in America. Take a look at his greatest hits and let's start with Trayvon Martin.

Cain spent the next several minutes playing brief clips of Crump comments about Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Ma'Khia Bryant, and Daunte Wright – and then blaming Crump for tense race relations. as well as any damage and deaths from Black Lives Matter demonstrations. (Just pay no attention to the roles of Carlson, Fox News and their white vigilante hero, Kyle Rittenhouse, currently charged with two counts of murdering BLM demonstrators, though.) For extra conservative cred, Cain claimed Crump’s “lies” were “swept under the rug by a complicit media.”

Whatever you think of Crump, calling him the “most dangerous man in America” is way over the top. But it’s worse than hyperbole. Cain is, essentially, suggesting that Black Lives Matter causes and demonstrations pose a huge danger to the country. Rather than call all Black Lives Matter supporters evil, which would probably be too much even for Fox, Cain used Crump as an emblem of uber-Black-evil that duped gullible Blacks into Behaving Badly.

Of course, Cain doesn’t seem to think Donald Trump and his Big Lie about the 2020 election is responsible for any of the damage to the Capitol, to the Capitol police or to our democracy. But it’s easy to see what the difference is.

After all that, Cain postured as someone wanting to heal race relations.

CAIN: Look, everyone wants justice to be served. Everyone wants justice to be blind. We want people to make it home or to jail, for that matter, safely. We want Black and white to be treated equally in this country. But we cannot heal, we cannot save race relations, we cannot accomplish equality and we can’t serve justice off of lies.

Then, just to put a fine point on his hatred for Black Lives Matter, Cain concluded by saying that the crowd in Elizabeth City, N.C., where a district attorney said yesterday that deputies were justified in shooting and killing African American Andrew Brown Jr., “chanted one of Ben Crump’s lies.”

You can watch the racial animosity that Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch pay big bucks for – and then pretend that it’s “center right” – below, from the May 18, 2021 Fox News Primetime, via Media Matters.