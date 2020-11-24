We’ve long known that “civil rights attorney” Leo Terrell had sold out to Trump but we didn’t know he had sunk so far low as to suggest Black Lives Matter is akin to ISIS.

You may recall that Terrell was once a regular and flamboyant liberal guest on the Hannity show. But for some reason, he had a 2020 conversion to Trumpism and was coincidentally rewarded with a Fox Nation show.

Now, with Trump on his way out, Terrell appears to be positioning himself as a regular African American Black attacker of the Biden/Harris administration.

Media Matters caught his spiel last night, speaking on Hannity to guest host Trey Gowdy about Blacks Behaving Badly, this one a Black-on-Black crime edition. It began with Gowdy asking, “What is going on in these cities where -- where life just doesn't seem to be valued?" Never mind the lack of concern about the 260,000 lives lost and Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus.

TERRELL: There is a pattern going on in Democratic cities. Black Lives Matter and antifa cannot get prosecuted, cannot get arrested.

And, Trey, I will submit to you, that you do not hear a single Democratic politician ever criticize Black Lives Matter. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, remember, she is the individual that funded a bail program to let criminals out. She is the one that supported the Mayor of L.A. for defunding the police. The police department has been ordered to stand down.

And guess what, Trey? Black Lives Matter is so emboldened, they are demanding a seat at the table with the president. Black Lives Matter antifa is going to grow like ISIS did in the Middle East. And if it wasn't for Donald Trump, they would have permenated [sic] this entire country already.

And what I fear the most, Trey, is that Black Lives Matter and antifa will go unchecked during a -- a Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that what Terrell really fears the most is that he won’t get enough dough out of his new-found conservatism.

You can watch the turned worm below, via Media Matters.