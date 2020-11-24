Fox host and Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt put up no challenge when guest Miranda Devine fear mongered that Joe Biden might not hog all the coronavirus virus vaccines for the U.S.

Earhardt kicked off the discussion by weaponizing Democratic doubts about the vaccine: “Why do you think that they’re playing politics with this? … It sounds like they’re trying to shake our faith in this vaccine. Why is that?”

Devine didn’t need any more prompting. “Because Operation Warp Speed and the vaccines that it’s produced are Donald Trump’s probably greatest triumph,” she said, “and the Biden administration wants to make sure that they trample and trash these legacies.”

“They want to shake our faith in the vaccine and that’s really terrible because we will get to herd immunity,” Devine added. She called it “really shameful that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and particularly Andrew Cuomo are doing their best to make people be afraid of the vaccine. … You wonder what their motive is.”

Devine said nothing about how she “knows” this. Nor did “tough journalist” Earhardt ask for any facts or evidence to back up the attack.

Despite portraying herself as Jesus’ sweetheart, Earhardt didn’t have any problem with Devine’s utter lack of concern for the poor, either.

DEVINE: The other concern is that Joe Biden’s advisers have a very different idea about who should get the vaccine. They don’t think that Americans should get it first. They’re on the record as saying that the vaccine should be spread among poorer countries first, which basically would mean that no one would get to herd immunity by May, that it would be a very long time before that happened. And that would mean more Americans would die, even though American taxpayers have paid already for a hundred million doses.

FACT CHECK: Biden has not committed to any plan for vaccine distribution.

But Earhardt didn’t mention it. Instead, she prompted Devine to attack Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) by playing clips of celebrities praising him, then asking for Devine’s “reaction.”

“It’s nauseating,” Devine said, predictably. She whined about Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) receiving an Emmy for his coronavirus briefings, saying he “is the very last person who should be getting an award for how he handled the pandemic. New York has suffered more than any other state.”

“Andrew Cuomo sent 6,000+ people in nursing homes to their deaths,” Devine continued, then accused him of having “covered that up. .... He’s done nothing but criticize people and basically pat himself on the back.”

FACT CHECK: New York has among the lowest of states’ rates of new COVID-19 cases. One of the vaccines, Pfizer’s, wasn’t part of the federal government’s “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine initiative.

Whatever Cuomo did regarding nursing homes and whether or not he deserves an Emmy, Trump’s coronavirus mismanagement has been far more consequential and far more deadly. But, as American Independent pointed out, Trump (and now his propagandists) think he should get credit for the coronavirus vaccine but not for the nearly 260,000 who have died in the pandemic.

Nor has [Trump] taken responsibility for downplaying the virus' severity for months, undermining public health experts' advice on wearing masks, or for ignoring public health guidelines to hold large events with maskless attendees — three of which have now become coronavirus superspreader events.

Trump’s obstruction of the transition may have hindered the vaccine rollout, too.

Earhardt didn't mention any of that, either.

You can watch the very un-Christian behavior below, from the November 24, 2020 Fox & Friends.