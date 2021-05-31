Fox singled out an innocent tweet from VP Kamala Harris in order to use Memorial Day weekend as another excuse to ramp up partisan animosity in its viewers - while posturing as patriots.

As Raw Story explained, Fox & Friends hosts attacked Harris for telling her Twitter followers to "enjoy the long weekend" during the Memorial Day holiday.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Oh if only she had saluted the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, attacked police and shouted “Hang Mike Pence,” eh?

Cohost Will Cain teed up the poutrage by saying, “There are many who are upset that some of our leaders in this country do not quite remember the meaning of this weekend.”

The Curvy Couch Crew read some of the angry responses to Harris' tweet – because just reporting the news, right?

Yet they all “forgot” about how Fox’s own reporting confirmed that Donald Trump called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”

Cohost Carley Shimkus got the gaslighting going. “You know, one of the reasons, I think President Trump won in 2016 is because the country just experienced eight years of those kinds of messages,” she opined. “Remember President Obama’s apology tour where he would go to other countries, make speeches, basically apologizing for America being the leading nation in the world?”

Also “forgetting” how Trump sided with Russia over the U.S. during his Helsinki meeting with Vladimir Putin, Shimkus added that Trump’s “message” was, “Let’s be proud of who we are as a nation.” Never mind that he spent a heck of a lot of time hating on our country.

“Now we are going back to that Obama era of apologies,” Shimkus said.

Cohost Will Cain suggested Joe Biden isn’t patriotic enough, either. That’s the same Joe Biden whose son served in Iraq. That’s also the same Will Cain who never served. It’s also the same Will Cain who defended the January 6 insurrection.

That Will Cain had the nerve to complain that Biden tweeted “Stay cool this weekend, folks.”

Stay cool this weekend, folks. pic.twitter.com/Z2xOTekvUZ — President Biden (@POTUS) May 29, 2021

That Will Cain whined that our society “in so many ways” has “become so spoiled.” He added, “We are the spoiled grandchildren, the spoiled great grandchildren, the people that truly built this country from a place where your freedom wasn’t something you could so easily take for granted.”

Then it was cohost Pete Hegseth’s turn. At least Trump worshiper Hegseth actually served the country. But he seems hell-bent on tearing it apart as much as anyone else on Fox. He, too, defended the January 6 insurrectionists. He also lobbied Trump to pardon convicted war criminals, thus undermining the military Hegseth claims to love so much (maybe like he loved his second, "ultimate" wife). And get this: Trump reportedly planned to pardon those war criminals on Memorial Day in 2019, but waited.

“You would think someone like Joe Biden would know better,” the war-criminal advocate sneered.

Shimkus broke in to say that staffers, not Biden or Harris, probably wrote both tweets. But that didn't stop her from continuing the smear: “But the people who you hire reflect your principles,” she said. “It doesn’t seem like um, you know, the military and honoring our country is a top priority for Democrats as they try and change the country into a more progressive view,” she added.

How do these people sleep at night?

You can watch Fox & Friends use Memorial Day to s**t on America below, from the May 30, 2021 show, via Raw Story.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)