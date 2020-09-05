Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin responded to Donald Trump’s Twitter attack on her with more details about Trump’s scorn for American troops. Calling them “suckers” was not a one-off, she said her source told her today, and she later said, “my sources are unimpeachable.”

On any legit news network, Griffin’s additional confirmation of The Atlantic report on Trump calling fallen troops "suckers" and "losers," especially in the wake of Trump's attack, would have been headline news. But FoxNews.com deliberately undercut her in its description of her 7:20 interview on Cavuto Live today: “Sources say they never heard Trump call war dead 'losers' or 'suckers'; other details remain in dispute.”

On Cavuto Live, Griffin recounted what she told anchor Bret Baier on last night’s Special Report.

Then, when asked by host Neil Cavuto about those who are disputing her reporting, Griffin added new details that further confirmed Trump’s disrespect for American troops:

GRIFFIN: Well, I circled back with my source this morning and he firmly said this was not a one-off. He also said that there was no plan to visit the German war dead … and that the president did not know that Germans were buried in that cemetery in Aisnes-Marne. According to my source, he used “suckers” – and that term – repeatedly to describe McCain and anyone who went to Vietnam.

He always described, according to this source, Vietnam vets as “those who couldn’t get out of it” and he would often say to his advisers when they suggested that he would go to visit the war dead, “What is it about you guys and guys who get killed?”

So he used “losers.” That’s a big part of the president’s vernacular. I think anyone who’s been around him knows that.

Host Neil Cavuto read from Trump’s tweet, “Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone!”

GRIFFIN (Giggling): I was in constant contact. John Roberts was working his sources at the White House, I was working my sources, and we teamed up, as you saw, at the top of Bret Baier’s show, and our reports were straight down the middle, as always. You know, Neil, Deep Throat was an unnamed source, it didn’t make what he said untrue. My sources aren’t anonymous to me, and I doubt they are anonymous to the president.

Cavuto said he didn’t want her to reveal any sources but that “We only read a lot into his relative silence,” meaning then-chief of staff John Kelly, who was present during at least some of the events in The Atlantic article and in Griffin’s reporting.

Cavuto also noted that while former National Security Adviser John Bolton and some others have said they never heard the shocking disparagement, couldn’t it be “that there are more people talking about this than we know?”

Griffin called that “plausible,” that Trump may well have had conversations that didn’t involve the people who are now saying they never heard such remarks.

Then she doubled down again.

GRIFFIN: I can tell you that my sources are unimpeachable. I feel very confident with what we have reported at Fox. Not every line of The Atlantic article did I confirm, but I would say that most of the descriptions and the quotes in that Atlantic article I did find people who were able to confirm. …

You can see how people get destroyed when they get cross-wise with the president and they come out and so people are reluctant, they’ve seen the way the language that’s used to describe people and the way Twitter has been weaponized against them, and I think they just don’t feel they need that kind of grief right now, but what they’re saying they feel very strongly is accurate, they were there, and I’m a reporter and it was my job to report what I heard.

Cavuto gave her his support: “Jennifer, you’re a very good reporter, and then some. … She’s pretty scrupulous when it comes to making sure all the i’s are dotted, all the t’s are crossed.

You can watch this below, from the September 5, 2020 Cavuto Live.