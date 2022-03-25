#TraitorTucker Carlson found a new front for his war on America: an unvaccinated woman he urged to get within infecting distance of First Lady Jill Biden “and breathe on her.”

Before you read any further, you need to know that anti-vaxx crusader Carlson Carlson is vaccinated but too cowardly to admit it. He also works for an employer who requires vaccinations but he’s too cowardly to protest.

But #CowardCarlson is a big shot when it comes to telling other people what to do, especially if it endangers American people and institutions he hates, a long list which includes the military, journalists (who he also deliberately endangers), Hollywood, Blacks, immigrants, democracy and, of course, anyone not in lockstep with his anti-American beliefs.

CARLSON: So, Erika Donalds is the wife of a Republican member of Congressman, Byron Donalds, of the State of Florida. So, First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden recently invited her and other congressional spouses to a reception at the White House, which is common in Washington.



But at this reception, there is a catch. As an unvaccinated person, Erika Donalds will not be allowed to eat at the reception. She will not be allowed to drink beverages at the reception or to socialize at the reception. Those rules apply even though all the attendees also require a negative COVID test.



So we're curious about the medicine behind this order. So we asked and she was gracious enough to accept. Erika Donalds joins us tonight.

Carlson’s claim to curiosity reveals his dishonesty, his laziness, or both, because he made no apparent effort to find out “the medicine behind this order.” He opted, instead, for the uninformed opinion of a biased, anti-vaxxer Republican guest. In his opening question, Carlson even acknowledged that he had no idea if his guest had any of the facts that might satisfy his supposed “curiosity.”

CARLSON: Miss Donalds, thanks so much for coming on. First, it's hard to believe this is real. I'm assuming it is real. What do you suppose the medical justification for not allowing you to eat, drink, or socialize would be?

Sure enough, Carlson's "curiosity" disappeared as soon as Donalds revealed she knew nothing about the White House's rationale.

DONALDS: Well, I definitely don't believe there is a medical justification for this, Tucker, which is why I posted it on Twitter and let everyone know how ridiculous this mandate was. Not only do I have to come with a negative COVID test, along with everyone else, but because I had COVID and have natural immunity and I don't need a vaccine.

Oh, the poor widdle baby! Carlson joined in the victimhood – without a peep of objection to the “tyranny” of his employer’s vaccine mandate.

CARLSON: Right. So many of us are in that category. Many Americans have had COVID, recovered from it, and have what appears to be a more durable immunity to future infection than people who've had the vaccine. That seems like the science.

Carlson who, again, works under a vaccine mandate he’s too chicken to discuss, much less protest, asked Donalds if she planned to attend the event despite the “insane” requirement designed to “humiliate” her.



Donalds said she had RSVP’d yes, adding, “I'm one of the few conservative wives that will actually accept an invitation from the White House. But my husband's been elected for a little while and I've always participated in the spouse events.”

But then Donalds saw how greatly she’d be oppressed by attending.

DONALDS: As you know, I live in Naples, Florida, in the Free State of Florida and Paradise. But when I saw those COVID protocols, I definitely had to take a second thought of whether I want to attend and exert my freedom to live as a free person and exercise my rights to eat and drink at a reception like everyone else, despite not being vaccinated.

Carlson responded by suggesting Donalds breathe on Dr. Biden.

CARLSON: Well, maybe you'd do it anyway. Maybe you show up, as is your right as an American. They don't own the White House, by the way, they don't get to make the rules, and just attack the hors d'oeuvre table and have, like, 11 glasses of champagne, then throw your arm around Dr. Jill and breathe on her. I'm serious.



Has it occurred to you to do that? Like, just ignore it.

Yes, Donalds “absolutely did think about going and just operating as a free person like I believe I should be able to.” She said she “can’t imagine how they’re going to enforce” the rule. But she did not say she was definitely going to attend.

Carlson sneered, “Well, Jen Psaki, the president's publicist has had every Pfizer product available and she keeps getting COVID. I think she has it again now.”

Maybe Carlson was so busy denigrating White House Press Secretary Psaki as a “publicist” that he didn’t notice he had just disproved his “natural immunity” argument. If Psaki got COVID twice, then clearly getting the coronavirus once is no barrier to getting it again.

Donalds must have been too preoccupied with the potential and unbearable imposition on her liberty to notice, either.

DONALDS: Well, they can say whatever they want. I'm a free person and I've been operating in the Free State of Florida in a normal life since I had COVID back in 2020, when all of this started.



Here in Florida, where -- and I work in schools -- so I've seen lots of vaccinated people get COVID over the past six months to eight months, and I have not gotten it again.



So I do believe in natural immunity. I believe I'm a healthy person. And I really don't care what Jen Psaki says about my lifestyle and the way that I live as a healthy, unvaccinated person. I'm not afraid of COVID and I want to participate in life, just like everybody else, and just like all of Americans are ready to do now that we're done with the pandemic.

And why shouldn’t the rest of us jeopardize our health so that #CowardlyCarlson can own the libs without jeopardizing his own health or wealth?

With #TraitorTucker Carlson, the sabotage to America just keeps on coming! Bankrolled by the Murdochs!

You can watch the Murdoch-funded suggestion to endanger the life of the first lady below, from the March 23, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.