While he was at it, Tucker Carlson suggested the deranged Allen West would make a great president, too.

As I previously posted, Carlson threatened Abbott on Tuesday night for the sin of not kissing Carlson’s white supremacist’s ring and submit to a grilling about not having sent the National Guard to the border:

CARLSON: It's been going on for months and we've asked Texas Governor Greg Abbott many times to come on this show to explain why he hasn't called the National Guard to seal the Texas border and protect the rest of us from this invasion.



Greg Abbott has refused to come on, repeatedly.

So pretty soon, possibly tomorrow, we plan to invite his primary opponents on this show to describe what they would do if they ran Texas. That might be an interesting conversation. We would like to give Governor Abbott one more chance to come on sincerely. Please, come on and tell us how you plan to save the rest of us from what is happening in your state.

Instead of kowtowing to Lachlan Murdoch’s pet, Abbott went on the friendlier Hannity show that same night and discussed the border.

Carlson, who is every bit as vicious as he is racist, followed through on his threat with a fawning interview with West. Although it may be hard to believe anyone could be, West is worse than Abbott. He’s not only an extremist, he’s crazy. He's also a former Fox News contributor.

Carlson made it clear in his opening question that his goal was to punish Abbott for not being sufficiently anti-immigrant, not to explore West's policy proposals. But West, who surely knows of Carlson’s like-minded xenophobia, laid out his Carlson-friendly platform without being asked.

CARLSON: So we've expressed frustration because this is happening in a number of different states, but primarily in Texas. Texas has 19,000 members of the National Guard under the command of the Governor, the Governor has refused to use them to seal the border. Tell us what you think of that as someone who is running against him.

WEST: Well, actually Texas has close to 26, 000 members of the Texas Military Department. We have 1,254 miles of border that we share with a volatile unstable country, and just on Sunday, I sat down with some retired military planners and we started a little mission analysis and one of the simple things you can do immediately, you can deploy 6,000 to 7,000 in those critical areas.

I think another thing that has to happen is you establish a border control zone so that you don't have these illegal immigrants that are put on buses and they are shipped out, ferreted across the State of Texas and all across the United States of America.

A key thing to that is that you've got to look at some of these 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, NGO organizations that is aiding and abetting illegal immigration and you revoke their license to be able to do that and what they're doing, working with the Federal government here in the state of Texas.

But I think one of the most important things we have to do beside putting a physical deterrent of troops on that border and enabling us and our Texas law enforcement to be able to detain, arrest, and deport people since the Federal government is not doing their constitutional duty, we've got to declare the cartels as transnational, narco-criminal, terrorist organizations and therefore, here in the state of Texas, we can go after their resources, we can go after their financing.

There are banks that I'm sure have cartel money in it. There are people that are working for the cartel on this side of the border and you arrest them for aiding and abetting a terrorist organization.

So those are some of the initial things that I would do.

Carlson swooned. Then he prodded West to attack Abbott:

CARLSON: All of them are so sensible. My jaw is open. I'm wondering why they haven't been done months into this disaster? Do you have any idea?

WEST: Well, you would have to ask the person that is currently the Governor that obviously refuses to go on your show, but goes on other shows where he feels he has a nice listening audience.

West continued attacking Abbott for not “want[ing] to protect the sovereignty” of Texas.

Carlson has spent most of his life on the east coast and has probably never spent more than 14 consecutive night in Texas, if even that many. But he said approvingly, “Well, now you're speaking like a Texan.” In other words, "Texan" = "anti-immigrant," to Carlson.

Carlson went on to suggest that West run for president (Abbott seems to have presidential ambitions, too).

CARLSON: Let me just ask you one question -- it's a political question, but any governor, particularly this governor, in this state, who took a stand to protect the other 49 states from what is an invasion, that's really going to harm this country. Anyone who did that would instantly be a leading candidate for president. People want that so badly.

It is just -- on every level, on the level of duty, the moral level, and on a political level, it seems insane that he hasn't done this.

WEST: Yes, you're absolutely right, but you know my concern is not about a higher office.

At the end of the interview Carlson gave West his explicit endorsement.

CARLSON: I think you just won a lot of support, Colonel Allen West, certainly for me. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Interestingly, the West interview does not seem to be posted on FoxNews.com, which ordinarily posts interviews with notables. It makes me wonder if Carlson didn’t tick off Hannity, an obvious Abbott supporter, with the West interview. FoxNews.com is now run by a Hannity crony.

You can watch it below,