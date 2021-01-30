A man was recently arrested for threatening to assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but for Fox’s prime time hate monger, Tucker Carlson, that was only a reason to demonize her further to exactly the kind of people that might target her.

Ocasio-Cortez was targeted for assassination by one of the Capitol insurrectionists

From The Guardian:

A Texas man who participated in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January has been charged with threatening to “assassinate” the New York Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Garret Miller of Texas faces five criminal charges arising from his participation in the pro-Trump riot, including “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority” and making threats.

According to court documents, he allegedly tweeted: “Assassinate AOC.”

He is also charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstructing or impeding any official proceeding, and certain acts during civil disorder.

But Carlson, the coward who exaggerated a peaceful demonstration outside his house in order to play the endangered victim, then did it again by lying about New York Times reporters – thus endangering them – suggested that the real threat against AOC was no biggie.

Worse, this is the second time Carlson has mocked Ocasio-Cortez's fear. The guy who deceitfully claimed demonstrators broke his door sneered at Ocasio-Cortez two weeks earlier for talking about the trauma of real armed insurrectionists breaking into the Capitol, Ocasio-Cortez's workplace, and rampaging through it.

Carlson’s more recent mockery began by calling one of the January 6 Capitol insurrectionists “Chewbacca” and painting him as a likeable kook. “Sworn enemy of lying” Carlson failed to mention that Miller, the man who threatened Ocasio-Cortez, was not "Chewbacca." Carlson also didn’t tell his viewers that Ocasio-Cortez was not the only person Miller thought should be killed. According to The Guardian, he was “alleged to have said an officer who shot and killed a Trump supporter inside the Capitol “deserves to die” and would not “survive long” because it’s “huntin[g] season.” Carlson wouldn't even give Ocasio-Cortez enough respect to say her name properly.

CARLSON: Sad news tonight. Chewbacca guy is no longer available for your kid's seventh birthday party. He is in prison tonight. We will tell you when they move them to Gitmo or some undisclosed black site. And when they do, Sandy Cortez will breathe easier.

Back during the Great Terrorist Siege of January 6th, Sandy Cortez found herself in the same city as Chewbacca, literally in the same city, trapped and abandoned. Just like those lonely valiant troops in Corregidor so many years ago. She really thought she was going to die.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me. I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So thankfully, they've arrested Chewbacca guy and the rest of his marauding band of terrorists, many of them well over 65 years old. So there is still a little justice in this country.

I think we can guess that Carlson would not have found it amusing if armed marauders invaded his workplace and had specifically targeted him.

Carlson demonized AOC for worrying about threats from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

I think it’s also safe to say that Carlson would not find it amusing if he found out that one of his own colleagues had suggested he and others at Fox deserved execution, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has done with Ocasio-Cortez and Democrats. Among the many Democrats Greene has explicitly indicated deserve execution, was this provocative tweet recently uncovered by CNN’s KFile, implying that Ocasio-Cortez and others deserve to be executed, too:

"I fully condemn ALL violence. The Antifa/BLM terrorism funded on ActBlue rests with Democrat accomplices like @CoriBush @Ilhan @KamalaHarris @AOC @timkaine & many more... Those who stoke insurrection & spread conspiracies have blood on their hands. They must be expelled," she tweeted.

But that only served as hate-mongering, race-baiting fodder for Carlson as he vilified Ocasio-Cortez, thus giving Taylor Greene a pass. While he was at it, he suggested there should be less security at the Capitol, even as the gun-toting, murder-curious Taylor Greene, roams around it.

CARLSON: But hairy stoners in Viking hats are not the only threat that Sandy Cortez faces tonight. No, far from it. There are the other Members of Congress to worry about, some of them are Republicans, and you know what that means. At any moment, these people are likely to open fire indiscriminately on the House floor purely out of racism. And of course, she's worried about that. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CORTEZ: We still don't yet feel safe around other Members of Congress.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: How many --

CORTEZ: I think a very considerable amount. The moment you bring a gun onto the House floor in violation of rules, you put everyone around you in danger.

I don't care if you accidentally set it off. I don't care if you intentionally set it off. I don't care if you set it off at all. You are putting -- you are endangering the lives of Members of Congress. And it is absolutely outrageous that we even have to have this conversation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's outrageous. Absolutely outrageous, said the leader of America's narcissism party, the fastest growing party in the country. Even on the House floor surrounded by other elected Members of Congress, democratically elected -- Sandy Cortez did not feel safe.

And that, my friends is why we need tens of thousands of armed Federal troops right outside her office tonight, so that Sandy Cortez can finally for once take a breath and get back to the vital business of making perky Instagram videos about herself.

You can watch Carlson once again act as a cancer on America below, from the January 27, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.