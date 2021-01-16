It speaks volumes about Tucker Carlson’s lack of character that he would mock Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or anyone who was targeted during the January 6 armed insurrection at the Capitol but given Carlson’s cowardice when peaceful demonstrators chanted outside his home, it says even more.

Here’s how The Washington Post described Ocasio-Cortez’s ordeal:

As rioters pounded on doors and smashed through glass windows at the U.S. Capitol last week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says she worried her own colleagues in Congress might divulge her location to the mob outside, putting her at risk for kidnapping or worse.

In the midst of the chaos, the lawmaker revealed on Tuesday night, she also experienced “a pretty traumatizing event” that left her fearing for her life.

“I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die,” she said, noting she couldn’t get into specifics for security reasons. “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive.”

Regardless of your feelings for AOC or her mistrust of her Congressional colleagues, it takes a special kind of POS to mock her fear. But Carlson was up to the job. He even added some racial digs while he was at it, while feigning inside knowledge by calling her “Sandy Cortez”:

CARLSON: Here's the dumbest and most narcissist of all of them, the Kim Kardashian of the Congress. Yammering on about how actually because of the death in Minneapolis, we need to get rid of the police.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): So, if you are an elected official that for any reason is on this call, I'm asking you to ask yourself: what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that over funded police departments are defunded?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, suddenly -- and let us know if this sounds familiar -- a convicted felon dying of a drug overdose was a national crisis? As in any national crisis, you have got to make some sacrifices. And guess what? Every one of your sacrifices is going to make vacuous little totalitarians morons like Sandy Cortez more powerful. That's how national crises work. Something bad has happened therefore you have to hand the worst people in the world the keys to your life. See how that works?

As if you needed more evidence that it's all about what's good for Sandy Cortez and her friends and not about what's good for you because nobody cares about that.

Watch her new position, her revised position on defunding the police. This is from the other day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CORTEZ: Many of us nearly narrowly escaped death. There were members of Capitol Police who were quite heroic. You know, we have many officers and, you know, there was -- there were also Black and Brown officers that were confronting white supremacists and putting themselves not just to protect members, but they put themselves in harm's way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "Narrowly escaped death.” When the most harrowing thing you've done in life is pass freshman sociology at Boston University, every day is a brand new drama. Sandy's heart is still beating fast. But she likes the cops now despite the fact they're white supremacists. What a difference a day makes.

And Sandy Cortez is not alone. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts has also, for the moment, changed her view of violent civil unrest. Here she was just a few months ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): Hold them accountable. Make the phone call, send the e-mail. Show up. You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there is unrest in our lives, and unfortunately, there is plenty to go around.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "So there needs to be unrest in the streets," quote. Actually, we don't need unrest, Ayanna Pressley has concluded. Unrest in the streets is now racist. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESSLEY: It was a harrowing experience. They were terrorizing Members of Congress and all who work in the Capitol, our staff. Feeling unsafe is not new and certainly being a Black woman and feeling unsafe is not new.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: No, feeling unsafe is not new for Ayanna Pressley. She felt particularly unsafe, particularly in peril as she attended the single most private school in Chicago growing up and it was even scarier when she arrived like her friend, Sandy Cortez on the mean streets of Boston University.

So Ayanna Pressley knows well what it's like to be persecuted and oppressed and that friends, is why you should no longer be allowed to speak in public or read the websites you like or watch this show.

Project much, Tuckie? I am old to enough to remember when you, a self-described “extraordinarily loaded” trust fund baby, were caught exaggerating your victimhood, but more likely outright lying, when you falsely claimed, after a small, peaceful protest outside your house, that Antifa broke your door and threatened to return with a pipe bomb.

I also remember how you claimed the terror of that incident forced you out of your home only to be endangered by New York Times journalists out to get you at your new abode. Except that your accusation against the Times’ journalists was a complete lie and you were the one who endangered them.

And now, you're deliberately ratcheting up more animosity for AOC right on the heels of a life-threatening event. Classy! I'd love to know how you would have handled being at the Capitol on January 6.

But if you think that smearing and possibly further endangering a woman of color who is the regular target of right-wing hate mongers like you makes you look like a big man and not a sissy trying to look like a tough guy, think again.

You can watch Carlson prove yet again why he is a despicable person below, from the January 14, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.