In less than one minute, The Daily Show put together a montage showing why Tucker Carlson’s “replacement theory” endorsement is so dangerous it should cause him to be fired.

In the video in my last post, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt explained on CNN why Carlson’s express validation of this white supremacist trope is so dangerous:

GREENBLATT: The Great Replacement Theory, as it's known, is this toxic idea that there are a cabal of Jews plotting to overrun the country with immigrants, Muslims, black people, et cetera, and commit what they call white genocide. It is literally, Brian, a staple of white supremacist and extremist ideology.



So when Tucker Carlson introduces it to his 4.5 million viewers, he's serving as a gateway to one of the most damaging and dangerous conspiracy theories out there and when I say that, again, let me be clear, this has real consequences.



From 2017, unite the right rally in Charlottesville where this phrase was invoked, remember, "Jews will not replace us," and Heather Heyer was mowed down and murdered. To the shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 where 11 worshippers were killed; to the shooting the following year in Christchurch where 51 people were killed, Muslim shippers; to the murders in El Paso where 20-some-odd Latino people were killed.



Again and again and again, it is the Replacement Theory that's been invoked by these extremist murderers.

The Daily Show brought the receipts. It showed how Carlson’s words so perfectly match up with the manifestos of the El Paso and the Christchurch mass shooters, TDS wrote, "We need to talk about plagiarism at Fox News."

You can watch it below, via The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)