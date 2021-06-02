One day after Fox & Friends clutched their faux pearls accusing Kamala Harris of disrespecting America because she tweeted a hope that we enjoy the long weekend, top prime time host Tucker Carlson lobbed a real smear on the troops.

Other than white insurrectionists, white vigilantes and African American Black Attackers, it’s hard to think of any part of America that Carlson actually likes. He’s been going after the military for a while now.

But you’d think Tuckums could have at least thought of something nice to say about the troops on Memorial Day.

Dressed like he was on his way to a hoedown, but more likely ready to board a private jet or yacht, the extraordinarily loaded trust fund baby Carlson nevertheless opened his show last night with this load of hate for America:

CARLSON: So much has changed in the past year in the United States that it’s hard to keep track of it all. Our public health experts have been exposed as frauds, as incompetent and dishonest. Our schools are now openly teaching racism to our children. Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country.

These are big changes. They have real ramifications. Most news channels don’t want to cover these stories, the real stories. They occupy themselves with frivolity. But we do want to cover them. We think it’s our duty.

As John Amato at Crooks and Liars pointed out, Fox claims Carlson doesn’t “cover” anything but just offers opinion that nobody should believe. Which is about as true as Lachlan Murdoch claiming that Fox News is “center right.”

So why hasn’t Fox News’ Carley Shimkus handed in her resignation over Carlson's statement? Just one day before, she attacked Harris’ tweet as an indication that “the military and honoring our country" is not "a top priority for Democrats.” Surely, Shimkus would not be able to bear working for a network with a guy who openly accuses the military of not wanting to protect the U.S.

That is, unless we’re not supposed to believe what she says, either.

You can watch the anti-American hatred Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch bankroll below, from the May 31, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Crooks and Liars.