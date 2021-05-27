Candace Owens’ anti-American attack on Black Lives Matter demonstrated why she’s Tucker Carlson’s “Good Friend Who’s Black, But Just Happens To Hate Blacks As Much As He Does.”

If Owens has ever done a constructive thing in her career dedicated to Black-on-Black trolling, I must have missed it. Last night, the Hitler-praising, seditious, dishonest, hate mongering, Aunt Jemima-loving and eternally smug Owens provided a racial and utterly transparent fig leaf for for Carlson's white nationalism.

Carlson’s White Power Hour presented Black Lives Matter flags flying at American embassies as a major issue. Owens was on hand to help Fox and the Murdoch family pretend Carlson was not promoting white supremacy.

Carlson began by asking, “What's the message of this -- U.S. embassies flying the Black Lives Matter flag?”

Even Tuckums must know that the message is inclusion, embrace of diversity and democracy. But when you hate America as much as these two, those goals are nothing but sinister and dangerous.

Owens took her cue. She showered viewers with her customary contempt.

OWENS: The U.S. embassies are celebrating Black death. The consequence of the Black Lives Matter movement and I, I cringe when people call it “Black Lives Matter" protests because, you know what, Tucker? It is Black Lives Matter riots. The cities burned for six weeks straight following the death of George Floyd. Black neighborhoods were rioted, they were looted, and it led to more Black death. Way more Black Americans died during the Black Lives Matter riots than the one Black American that was killed by a police officer that allegedly started this entire spree.

This, from the woman who painted the January 6 insurretionists as white racial victims.

In case you think that Owens is “merely” another of Fox's African American Black attackers, she moved on to ally herself in Carlson’s war on America.

OWENS: It really makes you ask questions: Why is America promoting Black Lives Matters, which was a corporation, right? So think of it as a corporation. Black Lives Matter raises money, and it’s dark money, Tucker, because nobody knows where the money goes. So why would the U.S. government stand behind that? Where is the due diligence here?

…

I think they know where the money’s going and I think if they don’t want us to look into it, there is a reason they have been promoting Black Lives Matter from the start. It’s definitely not because they want to save Black lives. Because Black Lives Matter, the movement and the corporation, leads to more Black death and that much is indisputable.

Carlson called that “such a great point.” He went on to claim that Black Lives Matter “stands as a matter of policy against the nuclear family.” He “asked” his cohort “Why in our name as Americans and U.S. taxpayers is the U.S. government promoting a group that opposes the nuclear family? Why are we putting up with this exactly?”

Let me pause a moment to underscore what a sham Carlson’s “questions” are (despite Lachlan Murdoch’s claim otherwise). If Carlson really wanted to know the answer, he’d interview someone who knows, rather than Troll Owens whose only credential (besides admiring Hitler) is an organization and a book dedicated to turning Black Democrats into Republicans.

But Owens didn’t let a lack of information stop her from pretending otherwise. All in the name of the Tucker Carlson and Fox News War On America:

OWENS: Well, the government wants to make sure that families are torn apart. Every effort of what they do is to make sure families are torn apart.

Actually, the Biden administration has been working to reunite families that Trump separated and his American Jobs Plan expands in-home care.

But the self-proclaimed “sworn enemy of lying” Carlson let the lie stand as truth. So Owens blathered on about how this is part of some “Marxist” goal, to make everyone dependent on the government (as if Owens is not dependent on the government as a foe for her polarizing punditry).

OWENS: In order for the government to replace Mom and Pop, there can be no Mom and Pop. They want you to turn to the government for every answer. They want no faith, they want no family, they want just government in the lives of every single American. This is Marxism manifest.

Tuckums slobbered at the end of the interview, “I appreciate the clarity that you always bring. Thank you.”

You can watch what Lachlan Murdoch calls “center right” opinion below, from the May 25, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.