Poor Candance Owens finds going to the supermarket “traumatizing” now that the African American stereotypes of Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben and the Native American on Land o’Lakes products are no longer on packaging.

During her meltdown with Tucker Carlson over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” performance at the Grammy’s - as clips of the “sinister” “attack on American values” played on a B-roll loop for viewers - Owens revealed what kind of “American” values she has:

OWENS: We've seen going through the supermarket as a traumatizing experience. We lost Aunt Jemima last year. We lost Land O' Lakes butter last year. We lost Uncle Ben and his rice last year because everything is so traumatizing for children to look at.

Owens is just the kind of African American a guy like Carlson can love: someone who helps him sell his white nationalism. She acts as “a beard” so to speak, for Carlson’s white supremacy messaging. As John Oliver so aptly said about Carlson's White Power Hour schtick:

OLIVER: It’s the idea that this country is fundamentally colorblind, that anyone who mentions race is just trying to start trouble, that historic oppression is no longer relevant and that in fact you, his viewers, are the ones currently being oppressed.

And if he can sell his audience on his white identity politics, if he can persuade them that the big existential threat to America right now is diversity, it sort of doesn’t matter if he says aloud what his preferred solutions to that might be.

And that is exactly what Owens is saying – that business decisions to change their packaging so that it recognizes the resonance of historic oppression and embraces diversity – is oppressive and threatening to "real" America, never mind that her idea of "real America" is one from the past.

Owens’ whine suggests she’s the one who wants to shove her outdated views down businesses’ throats and the heck with how large number of consumers might feel.

Her claim to be traumatized by the loss of the stereotypes on food product packages is not just ridiculous, it shows that she’s either a liar or the biggest snowflake ever, or both.

But none of that will matter to “pro-business,” “pro-America” Fox or Carlson because Owens views and yes, her racial identity, are just too expedient for the White Power Hour cause.

I’m sure she knows that and is all on board.

You can watch Owens’ nostalgia for the bygone days of more racist stereotypes below, from the March 15, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

UPDATE: NOTE: My video was blocked for copyright restriction. So I am substituting another one. If that doesn't work, you can watch the video at The Daily Beast.