Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens were so triggered by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy “WAP” performance, that Owens declared “America cannot survive” with such “perversity.” Yet the show apparently decided viewers could not survive without watching and re-watching clips from it.

It was sort of the reverse Dr. Seuss hypocrisy. You may recall that while obsessively clutching their pearls over the fact that some Dr. Seuss books will not be republished because of racist imagery, Fox chose not to display the images its pundits kept insisting children should see.

In this case, Fox couldn’t stop showing the images its pundits insisted people shouldn’t see.

And who better to help Tucker Carlson lecture us than Smuggy McSmugface, Candace Owens?

Carlson, who claims to be the “sworn enemy of lying” lied right in his opening which also brought up Dr. Seuss:

CARLSON: Well, every generation decides what's filthy and tries to ban it. The Biden administration has decided that Dr. Seuss is filthy and your kids shouldn't see it. They've eliminated Dr. Seuss books from Read Across America Day earlier this month on Dr. Seuss's birthday.

FACT CHECK: Biden had nothing to do with Fox's fake Dr. Seuss controversy. It was a business decision by the company that controls the author’s books and characters.

Carlson played about 20 seconds of the Grammy's WAP clip for the first time, albeit “the only portion we could play for you.” What he lacked in completeness, he made up for later in repetition.

Owens not only let Carlson’s lie about Dr. Seuss go unchecked, she amplified the dishonesty:

OWENS: I mean, absolutely, Tucker. I mean, Dr. Seuss, gone. Mr. Potato Head, problematic. Not enough genders available.

We've seen going through the supermarket as a traumatizing experience. We lost Aunt Jemima last year. We lost Land O' Lakes butter last year. We lost Uncle Ben and his rice last year because everything is so traumatizing for children to look at.

First of all, those were business decisions by the various businesses which, last I checked they have the right to do. Second, Dr. Seuss is not gone, only six books that Owens probably couldn’t even name will not be republished. Mr. Potato Head is still available, too. Maybe Her Smugness was too busy admiring herself in a mirror to bother with any fact checking.

She certainly had time to lecture us about values (never mind that she worships Mr. P***y Grabber, himself, Donald Trump)

OWENS: I hundred percent agree with you in the assessment that this feels more sinister. This is starting to me to seem like it's not even left or right, it's not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you're actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque.

This is not about diversity anymore, Tucker, it's about perversity. We are celebrating perversity in America.

According to Her Smugness, the performance is about to destroy America. Or something.

OWENS: You see that, fundamentally, we are seeing the destruction of American values and American principles, and it's terrifying. I think parents should be terrified that this is the direction that our society is headed towards.

And again, we are weakening America. That's really what we should be talking about. This is a weakening of American society. We are setting the stage that feels like we are looking at corrosion, like we are about to see the end of an empire.

America cannot survive. It cannot be sustained under these sorts of values and principles.

Unfortunately for Owens just as she was talking about how WAP is weakening America, B-roll footage of that very weakening agent began rolling. It kept on rolling as she announced she’s “sincerely looking at homeschooling” her young child to make he won’t be “polluted with this.” Hope he wasn’t watching Mom on this show, Hon!

There was a brief pause in the B-roll. But it started up again just as Owens said that displays such as that are “keeping women down in this society.”

It also continued through Carlson’s closing remarks:

CARLSON: Totally degrading. And the same people who make it will lecture you about you hate women are something. I mean, who hates women, really? Candace Owens, I sure appreciate your coming on tonight. That was great. Thank you.

You can watch this hypocrisy below, from the March 15, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

UPDATE: My video was blocked for copyright restriction. So I am substituting another one. If that doesn't work, you can watch the video at The Daily Beast.