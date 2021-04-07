Why does Tucker Carlson’s favorite Black-hating African American, Candace Owens, keep talking about Hitler’s Germany?

As I detailed in my last post, Carlson spent 14+ minutes dishonestly painting the violent January 6 insurrectionists as gentle patriots who are being preyed upon by a violent, autocratic and dangerous government, partly because they are white. Even worse, Carlson suggested that further anti-government violence is warranted and maybe necessary.

Owens helps Carlson paint Jan. 6 insurrectionists as white racial victims

African American Black Attacker Owens proved she hates America as much as she hates Blacks. And she eagerly assisted Carlson with the messaging.

Carlson opened the discussion with a lie. It began with his phony-baloney disclaimer that he doesn’t support violence – right as he began making inflammatory suggestions that vigilantism is probably in order.

CARLSON: You just can't help but notice and this is once again for the hundred and twentieth time, not an endorsement of trespassing or blowing past cops or hitting cops or anything like that, that happened on January 6th. However, if you're putting people in jail indefinitely for meandering through a building that all of us have a claim on, the Capitol, and letting murderers go free, maybe your agenda isn't law and order or justice.

OWENS: Yes, of course, their agenda is not law and order or justice. And I can tell you, specifically as somebody who lived in Washington, D.C., who lives in Washington, D.C. over the last three years, during the summer, Tucker, D.C. burned for six weeks because of the George Floyd protests.

People's - their private businesses were invaded. There was looting. There was rioting. You couldn't go outside. You had to worry every day.

We had to wonder, is our car going to be smashed? Every day, you woke up, and there were more issues because the Democrats are basically saying, it is fine. Black Americans are allowed to run over and do what they want, because George Floyd died in Minnesota.

…

And you look at the Capitol riots. I remember actually getting phone calls from my parents and saying, "Are you okay? What's going on, Candace? What's going on? Is everything okay? Because they were watching the media and not realizing that it didn't even register on a scale of one to Black Lives Matter, what happened in D.C. was virtually nothing on January 6th, and I could not believe the overreaction.

You want to know what it was like in D.C. also during Brett Kavanaugh hearings? I was there. Also absolute madness. Why wasn't that called an insurrection? Didn't we have rabid feminists storming into the building, chasing down senators? You want to talk about AOC saying, "Ted Cruz almost murdered me."

What about all those rabid feminists who were wearing pussy hats that were hunting down people storming into Chuck Grassley's office? You remember, they had a sit-in inside of his office saying this man, we cannot have Brett Kavanaugh.

Let me tell you, I'm a survivor. Running up to people into elevators. And yet it was not called an insurrection. It was called what? A mostly peaceful protest.

Well, last I heard, Candace, none of those pussy-hat wearers inflicted wounds on anyone, the way the January 6 insurrectionists inflicted injuries on the Capitol law enforcers, one of whom later died. Nor were the anti-Kavanaugh protesters there to overturn an election but to oppose his nomination.

But just when it seemed Owens couldn’t hate America more, she played the Hitler card.

OWENS: It is a double standard. It's a sinister double standard. What happened on January 6th was to me the Reichstag fire happening all over again in America. Democrats use it to consolidate power and to trample over the Civil Rights of half of the country because they want to make sure that they have no political adversaries going forward.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Reichstag fire, here’s how History.com summarizes it:

The Reichstag Fire was a dramatic arson attack occurring on February 27, 1933, which burned the building that housed the Reichstag (German parliament) in Berlin. Claiming the fire was part of a Communist attempt to overthrow the government, the newly named Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler used the fire as an excuse to seize absolute power in Germany, paving the way for the rise of his Nazi regime.

The ever-sinister and despicable Owens was suggesting that the January 6 events were not caused by her beloved MAGA world, but were being scapegoated by the despised Democrats as an excuse to seize power.

Owens seems to have some sick fixation on Nazis and Hitler. You may recall that the members of the conservative Turning Point USA forced her resignation after she suggested would have been a fine leader if only he hadn’t been a globalist. The Grio explains further:

“If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK fine,” she said in response to a question about nationalism. “The problem is he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize … he wanted everyone to be German.”

So Hitler was “OK” but evil Democrats are like Hitler. I can’t fathom how Owens’ sick mind squares that circle. But I can say that her vile hostility to America would have no place on any decent media outlet.

But Carlson slobbered over her. It’s not in the video below but here’s how he closed out the segment:

CARLSON: Amazing. I'd actually forgotten about the Brett Kavanaugh moment. I try to keep score because I don't want to go insane, but you're absolutely right. It all came flooding back to me. Insurrection.

Candace Owens, great to see you. Thank you as always.

You can watch the two America haters below, from the April 6, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.