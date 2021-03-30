Oh, sure, Candace Owens makes a big show of caring about Blacks as her motive for driving them out of the Democratic party, but even she has to recognize that her schtick paints Blacks as too stupid to know they are being duped by evil Democrats.

Owens presented her spiel on Life, Liberty & Levin this past weekend. Host Mark Levin, who has expressed similar views, gushed, “Thank you for everything you do. You’re a fantastic patriot.” He called her recent book “exceptional.”

Although the hate and demonization was aimed at Democrats, the unmistakeable subtext was Blacks’ inferior wisdom about politics that needs guidance from conservatives. The fact that conservatives just happen to be working overtime to suppress Black votes wasn’t a concern, not surprisingly.

Levin got to the “Blacks are dupes” messaging by claiming that Democrats “use minorities and, most of all, African-Americans as cover for the radical agenda.”

Owens, perhaps still in mourning for Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, launched her diatribe.

OWENS: The Democrat party represents Black America like plantation owners represented slaves, and the irony here being, is that the Democrats were the slave owners. They’re using language referring to things like Jim Crow.

Who was the party that implemented Jim Crow in this country? It was the Democrats, and that’s the deep sinister evil of the Democrat party is that they’re really rewriting what they authored in the beginning, right? These were the slave masters, and they understand this system better than anybody else because they wrote it. It’s the fabric of the Democratic party.”

Never mind that all those Jim Crow Democrats became Republicans in revolt against civil rights.

Owens continued her vile suggestions that Blacks only vote Democratic because they are too stupid and/or uneducated to know better:

OWENS: [Democrats] seek to turn Black Americans into toddlers. They want to make sure that we have no knowledge. … Part of their slave codes in the south was to make sure that Black Americans weren’t allowed to learn how to read. They understand an educated mind can’t be enslaved. … You’re filling our minds with absolute filth. … [Democrats] teach us how to be hateful, how to be vengeful. … It makes me so angry that they’re still doing this. …

They’re trying to import a new class of voters. They’re trying to say to the Mexican-Americans to the South Americans who are coming over the border, we will help you, we’ll give you free stuff like we gave Black Americans free stuff. … We’re going to welfare-ize you, we’re going to give you handouts, we’re going to marry you to the government like we married Black Americans to the government. It’s pure evil.

That wasn’t enough demonization, division and hate for Levin. He suggested that Democrats were responsible for the shooting massacre of Asians in Atlanta recently, saying, Democrats “are tearing this country apart” after he brought up that horrible event.

Then, pretending that she and Levin were not doing exactly that, Owens added, “With intention, with pure evil intention they’re tearing this country apart.

You can see how Fox News loves Blacks who hate other Blacks below, from the March 28, 2021 Life, Liberty & Levin.