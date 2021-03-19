Tucker Carlson can’t stop, won’t stop smearing our military and the women serving in it.

Apparently, Carlson thinks that the more he smears the military the more he won’t look like the thin-skinned, cowardly and entitled trust-fund baby, who leaves the heavy lifting of defending our country to others, that he really is.

Media Matters caught Carlson’s “joke” to Sen. Josh Hawley, Wednesday night:

CARLSON: So, we've got thousands of troops in Washington, protecting the Congress against Q -- whatever that is. Maybe we could move some down -- maybe some of our pregnant SEAL teams could go protect our border from the cartels. Has anyone thought of this?

Don’t forget: Trust-fund baby Carlson, who never spent a day in his pampered life serving this country, is the coward who exaggerated a peaceful demonstration outside his house in order to play the endangered victim, then did it again by lying about New York Times reporters – thus endangering them.

But much of Carlson’s schtick is to sneer at and belittle those who have actually put their lives on the line for this country. For example:

He belittled veteran and double amputee Sen. Tammy Duckworth as “deeply silly and unimpressive,” before claiming she hates America.

After the dangerous siege at the Capitol, Carlson suggested those who called it “an insurrection” were bigger threats to America than the violence that threatened those who were serving there.

He mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she spoke about fearing for her life during the Capitol siege.

In the quote above, Carlson showed his willingness to further endanger those at the Capitol by suggesting they don’t need (or deserve) continued protection, even though the Capitol Police requested the National Guard stay on.

Now, after receiving some serious backlash for mocking women serving in the military, Carlson keeps attacking the military like the America hater he always accuses others of being.

You can watch Carlson hate on our military again below, from the March 17, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.