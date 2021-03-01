Tucker Carlson "celebrated" Black History Month by attacking, for a second time, a Black Lives Matter public school curriculum which, according to Carlson, is a danger to all that white America holds near and dear.

In September of 2020, Carlson, the darling of white supremacists, devoted one of his patented diatribes to attacking a Buffalo, New York public school curriculum which, according to Tucker, is encouraging students “to question the importance of their parents.” Without presenting any proof of this allegation, Carlson (who says that that criticizing white privilege is racist) invoked his trademark hyperbole and general hate mongering to claim that “it’s an all-out war on the most important thing we have, which is the American family.”

The irony was rich in his insane assertion that those who promote the BLM curriculum aim “to redefine education at all levels and turn it into a shell for propaganda.”

The school system responded to Carlson’s defamation by pointing out his lies and misrepresentations. They noted that the curriculum is providing an expanded look at the history and diversity of America. (The lesson plans that were provided on a Fox website do not, despite Carlson’s claim, urge students to question the nuclear family.)

Flash forward to February 19th when Carlson, again, brayed about how liberal “indoctrination” will destroy America as we know it! He played a video, from 2016, during which he openly berated a female university professor who was not able to address his bogus examples of alleged liberal silliness and how colleges “squelch” debate. (Not like Tucker, right?)

After the video, Carlson defined today’s college curriculums as “extreme left wing” and segued into – wait for it – the Buffalo, NY Black Lives Matter curriculum which is – OMG! - “political” when it asks if Black Lives Matter. (Certainly not for Tucker). Carlson expressed outrage over the curriculum's objective to better enable students to understand the reason for the Black Lives Matter movement.

If you’re not upset, you certainly will be when you hear Tucker’s claim that students are learning about “BLM’s core platform” which includes “disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

Employing opinion as fact, Carslon proclaimed that “destroying the family, that’s endorsed by Buffalo schools.” In trademark fashion, Carlson only quoted part of the guideline. Here is the full quote: “Black Lives Matter declaration on Black Families: We are committed to making our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We are committed to dismantling the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work “double shift” that require them to mother in private even as they participate in justice work.”

Carlson continued to make unsubstantiated and hyperbolic claims about what the schools are teaching and accused the school of “training” the students to “destroy buildings and statues.” Carlson, who thinks that the MAGA riots are no big deal and no worse than BLM protests, was indignant over the curriculum’s question of how the First Amendment protects rioters. (No First Amendment for BLM, no siree…)

Carlson’s rant continued with swipes at the Black Panthers, and schools that affirm transgenderism which, according to the transphobic Tucker (denies the existence of transgender cuz “science”) is “insanity.”

Tucker wrapped up his white power affirmation by bragging about how Arizona parents, thanks to his keen reporting on a curriculum which supposedly teaches anti-race “race hate,” mobilized and put a stop to the curriculum.

He ended on this somber note: “This is happening all over the country in school districts your kids may attend, and you may not know about it. What can we do about it? What effect is it having on our children? On this society?"

So Tucker Carlson is using his media platform to destroy alleged anti-white “propaganda” (!) in our school systems. Isn’t that, uh, “cancel culture?”

Watch the propaganda sessions below, from the September 17, 2020 and February 19, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight show.