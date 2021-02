The Daily Show profiled “Fox News host and Americas dickish step brother” Tucker Carlson last night in a “Dailyshowography” that chronicles Carlson’s journey “from entitled aristocrat to Fox News superhero.”

It’s very funny, very scathing and nails Tucker to a T.

Watch it for some Friday night laughs at the expense of the white supremacist’s white supremacist below, from the February 18, 2021 The Daily Show.