Leave it to #TraitorTucker Carlson to turn the July 4th mass shooting into a new front in his war on America.

With the shooter identified as a white, Trump fan, #TraitorTucker Carlson had to dig deep into his bag of hate mongering tricks to find one of his usual targets to blame. Obviously, his top two, Blacks and Latinos, were off the table (though perhaps he should have consulted colleague Gianno Caldwell and blamed Black Lives Matter). But male victhimhood is another Carlson obsession, so Bingo!

With his usual sloppy disinterest in the facts, Carlson asked questions about the alleged shooter (whom I will not name) without bothering to try to get answers from any of the many news personnel at his disposal.

CARLSON: Would you sell a gun to that guy? Does he seem like a nutcase? Of course he does. So, why didn't anyone raise an alarm?

FACT CHECK: Alarms were raised but there were never grounds for arresting him and he passed gun background checks.

Of course, doing a bit of research would not only involve extra work for lazy, seditionist Carlson, it might have impeded him from ignoring the lax gun laws in this country and interfered with spouting off his hate-mongering theories from the top of his anti-American head:

CARLSON: Well, maybe because he didn't stand out, maybe because there's a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act a lot like this guy. That's not an attack, it's just true. Like [the alleged shooter], they inhabit a solitary fantasy world of social media, porn, and video games. They’re high on government-endorsed weed. "Smoke some more! It's good for you." They're numbed by the endless psychotropic drugs that are handed out at every school in the country by crackpots posing as counselors.

And of course, they are angry. They know that their lives will not be better than their parents, they'll be worse. That's all but guaranteed, they know that -- they're not that stupid. And yet the authorities in their lives -- mostly women -- never stops lecturing them about their so-called privilege. "You're male! You're privileged." Imagine that. Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that. So, a lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised?

This, from the guy who just got back from slobbering over Brazil’s authoritarian president. Carlson is also the guy who loves Hungary’s authoritarian president and who is so Putin-friendly, his show is considered "essential" for Russian media.

Let’s be clear: Tucker Carlson has been waging war on America for a long time. Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch not only pay him handsomely for it, Lachlan Murdoch has expressed open admiration for Carlson.

You can watch Carlson exploit the July 4th tragedy for more Murdoch-blessed, anti-American hate mongering below, from the July 5, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.