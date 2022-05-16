Tucker Carlson’s white supremacism probably did not inspire the Buffalo shooter but Carlson’s suggestions that viewers should not “sit back and take” the “great replacement” make it quite possible he’ll inspire another racial massacre.

Although the Buffalo shooter espoused the same extremist, white supremacist “great replacement” rhetoric as Carlson, there is still no evidence that the Buffalo shooter was a Carlson fan.

Media Matters put together a terrific video (below) showing that Carlson has many times “just asked” questions such as, “How long before Americans start to take border enforcement into their own hands?” and “Why are we putting up with this?” as part of his great replacement rhetoric.

Media Matters explains why Carlson's rhetoric is so dangerous:

Carlson frequently works to instill fear in his audience by asserting that Democrats will turn to violence or coercion against dissidents, a trope often used by fascists. The idea here seems to be turning his audience into an angry mob, as he repeatedly asserts that viewers may need to take the law into their own hands for their own safety. By consistently repeating this rhetoric, Carlson undoubtedly pushes some viewers to real-world violence.

You can see why Carlson may very well be the inspiration for the next racial massacre below.