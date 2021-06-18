Tucker Carlson’s efforts to cast the January 6 insurrection as some kind of FBI plot proves that his hatred for America keeps getting more and more extreme – and the Murdochs are fine with that.

For the past several nights, Carlson has pretended to "ask questions” which, in Tucky Speak, means he’s spewing conspiracy theories he can’t back up:

On Tuesday, Carlson alleged that “some of the key people who participated on January 6 have not been charged,” citing charging documents in which “the government calls those people unindicted co-conspirators.” He then exclaimed: “What does that mean? Well, it means that in potentially every single case they were FBI operatives. Really? In the Capitol on January 6?”

Carlson was citing a report from Revolver News’ Darren Beattie, who he then brought on. Beattie is not a credible source -- he left his job at the Trump White House after CNN asked about him speaking at a 2016 conference alongside well-known white nationalists. But even Beattie suggested that Carlson was taking his work too far -- when Carlson said that his piece explains that “the FBI was organizing the riots of January 6,” he replied that it only “suggests that possibility.”

In fact, this theory, which rests on the premise that “unindicted co-conspirators” are by definition “FBI operatives,” collapses with the slightest scrutiny, and suggests that Carlson either a) lacks a basic understanding of federal investigations or b) thinks his viewers are rubes.

Carlson has been eviscerated for this dangerous crap but, confident he has the support, if not outright approval, of Lachlan Murdoch, Carlson soldiered on with his January 6 whitewash on Wednesday night. He played the victim, of course. Super-rich, Fox megastar Tuckums is always the victim when his extremism gets called out.

CARLSON: Well, last night, clips from our show began to circulate on social media. The tech monopolies, which helped get Joe Biden elected, continue to work closely with the administration to control the news and information that you are allowed to see. Because it's America, right?

Well, this piece of news, the one on our show last night was a problem for them so they tried to make it go away.

Then Carlson reiterated his conspiracy theory, pretending that he doesn’t have a cable news network at his disposal (a reporter did appear on the show but he was there for another hit piece on Hunter Biden). F***y Tucky slyly worked in his trademark white supremacy into this salvo in his war on America. From the show transcript:

CARLSON: Federal law enforcement appear to have played a role in what happened that day. We'd tell you more about it, we'd love to, but we don't have subpoena power. We're just a cable news show. Congress does have subpoena power, let's hope they use it immediately.

In the meantime, we want to start tonight with an actual insurrection, a real one. An insurrection against the rule of law, against civilization itself that's been going on for more than a year in the City of Chicago.

Since the death of George Floyd last May, Chicago's Mayor, Lori Lightfoot has embraced every part of the equity and inclusion agenda. Lightfoot banned the police from chasing criminals even in the case of some very serious offenses.

We can add Chicago and its Black mayor to the parts of America Carlson can't stand.

Last night, Carlson used his January 6 BS to launch an attack on the media. Carlson has a history of deliberately endangering journalists (another part of America he’d love to wipe out) but Tuckums can’t seem to take any bit of criticism when it's dished out at him.

CARLSON: [T]he obedient minions of the national security state who run the social media accounts of The New York Times and occupy the anchor desks at CNN, they became hysterical when we mentioned it.

"You can't say that," they screamed. "That's not allowed!"

The geniuses at Twitter weighed in to inform us that the people we had described as "agents of the FBI" were in fact, just FBI informants, so, "Shut up." Hilarious.

But, we won't shut up, and we shouldn't. It could not be more obvious at this point that the government is in fact hiding something, probably quite a few things.

The government is hiding more than 14,000 hours of video surveillance tape that shows exactly what did happen at the Capitol that day. Why are they hiding that? And why aren't news organizations demanding to see it?

You can watch the kind of lies and opinion Lachlan Murdoch calls "center right" below, from the June 15, June 16 and June 17, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight shows