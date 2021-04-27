Tucker Carlson doesn’t just want parents reported to the police if their kids wear face masks outside, he urged his viewers to make sure nobody wears face masks outside.

In my last post, I wrote about Carlson’s McCarthyism when he called on viewers to call the police on parents whose children wear facemasks in public. “Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart. Call the police immediately,” Carlson said.

But he also urged viewers to confront adults who may be wearing face masks outside and tell them not to. Sure, Carlson claimed he wanted viewers to be "polite." But he also told them to insist that everyone comply with his dictates. He also knows as well as the rest of us that his fans are vicious - just like he is.

CARLSON: So the next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate, ask politely, but firmly, "Would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable." We should do that and we should keep doing it until wearing a mask outside is roughly as socially accepted as lighting a Marlboro in an elevator. It's repulsive, don't do it around other people.

This is the same Tucky Carlson who claimed, in this same commentary, “[Masks] isolate us, they alienate us. They shut us off from one another.” Because what could bring more togetherness than being told your mask is repulsive to someone else?

Laughably, as Carlson asked viewers to make sure everyone complied with his edicts, a lower-third banner read, “MASKS ARE NOW JUST A SIGN OF OBEDIENCE.”

You can watch Carlson pretend to care about togetherness while he does his best to divide America - and threaten people's health - below, from the April 26, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.