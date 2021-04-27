Tucker Carlson went full Joseph McCarthy and anti-health in the latest example of his loathing for America as he urged Americans to turn on each other over wearing face masks in public.

Mind you, Carlson’s own employer requires face masks for employees inside their buildings and for audience members of the “Gutfeld!” show, which is probably why Carlson focused his screed on outdoor masks. Not that he acknowledged his employers' rules. Maybe Carlson is crying about it all the way to the bank as the already "extraordinarily loaded" trust fund baby cashes in his $10 million a year paychecks that he reportedly receives. Or maybe it's just a schtick Carlson is weaponizing for a new front in his war on America.

Masks have been proven to save lives and I’m willing to wager that Carlson never lets anyone in his house without one, unless he knows they’ve been vaccinated (despite his war on vaccines, too.)

Carlson’s screed began by accusing Democrats and public health experts of "wrecking" the country – for trying to save lives

The ever deceitful Carlson began his pro-death agenda by pretending he wants to save the country he never stops hating on:

CARLSON: Masks on a tennis court. Future generations will mock us for this, but we allowed it. We let power drunk politicians wreck the country in exchange for promising to protect us from a virus that 99 percent of us would have survived anyway. What were we thinking?

Masks have always been incompatible with the free society. We used to know that. Masks strip people of their identity as individuals. Masks transform people from citizens into drones. They isolate us, they alienate us. They shut us off from one another.

…

Masks are for the guilty. They are signifiers of shame and submission.

Until recently, many jurisdictions had laws against wearing masks in public. Only Klansmen and armed robbers wore masks. The rest of us showed our face, we were free people.

But then we gave in to the demands of people like Eric Garcetti and because we did give in, this grotesque version of Halloween went on for more than a year and it's still going on.

Not even Tony Fauci still pretends that masks are medically necessary, instead, masks are purely a sign of political obedience like Kim Il-sung pins in Pyongyang. We wear them because we have to. The only people who wear masks voluntarily outside are zealots and neurotics.

How neurotic are they? Well, we know. A Pew survey from last March found that 64 percent of white Americans who classify themselves as liberal or very liberal have been diagnosed with an actual mental health condition. And you see them everywhere when you walk down the street in any major city.

Since Carlson likes to denigrate people like Dr. Fauci and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by ignoring their titles and calling them by nicknames, I’ll be calling Carlson “Tucky” from time to time.

After pretending to stand for freedom, Carlson urges viewers to turn in parents whose children wear masks outside

Carlson almost certainly knew that the CDC planned to update mask guidance for outdoor wear today. Probably to nobody’s surprise, the agency relaxed guidelines for outdoor wear for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people today.

So his McCarthy-esque call for viewers to turn in parents (in the name of liberty!) was as specious as it was potentially dangerous, given that some children need to protect themselves and family members.

CARLSON: As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal. Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart. Call the police immediately. Contact Child Protective Services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you're looking at is abuse, it's child abuse and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it. If it's your own children being abused, then act accordingly.

Let's say your kid's school emailed you to announce that every day after lunch, your sixth grader was going to get punched in the face by a teacher. How would you respond to that? That's precisely how you should respond when they tell you that your kids have to wear masks on the soccer field. That is unacceptable, it is dangerous and we should act like it because it is.

But too few of us have responded like that. We have been shamefully passive in the face of all of this.

You can watch Tucky Carlson act like he’d be right at home in North Korea, if only whites could hold all the power there, below, from the April 26, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.