Tucker Carlson disingenuously claimed to be “strongly supportive of vaccines” at the same time he deliberately and repeatedly cast doubt on the safety of the coronavirus vaccine, without bothering with anything like scientific proof.

Here’s how Carlson fear mongered and raised doubts about the vaccine without offering any real evidence that’s something’s wrong with it

CARLSON: The coronavirus vaccine is finally here. It's arriving in small bottles, but with a glitzy entrance. The coronavirus vaccine has been accompanied by the kind of corporate image campaign you typically associate with higher end consumer products. Imagine the roll-out for a Hollywood blockbuster, the new iPhone, that's what it is like. Suddenly the COVID vaccine is on the morning shows, it's being touted on celebrity Twitter accounts, and the news about it is uniformly glowing. This stuff is just great. A lot of famous people say so.

…

And you will feel lucky when you finally get the vaccine, that's what a health care worker in Juneau, Alaska, feels tonight. Lucky. She got the vaccine two days ago. Woman had no history of allergies, but within minutes, she developed a severe anaphylactic reaction to it, and then had trouble breathing. She wound up in the emergency room overnight. It was all a fantastic experience, according to the doctor who treated her.

Quote, "During the whole time, she was still enthusiastic that she got the vaccine, and the benefits it would give her in the future." What a cheerful patient, she must be. We've got to assume she is, in any case, because we can't really know. The authorities didn't release her name. All we know is she's a highly satisfied customer.

Yet another, have a vaccine and a smile. Just do it.

So, how are the rest of us supposed to respond to a marketing campaign like this? Well, nervously.

Here’s where Carlson claims to be “strongly supportive of vaccines,” thus suggesting that there really is something wrong with this particular one, but still not offering any proof.

CARLSON: Even if you're strongly supportive of vaccines, and we are, even if you recognize how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines, and we do, it all seems a bit much. It feels false, because it is. It's too slick. The [actor who played] Gandalf guy was euphoric because he got a shot? It wasn't heroin, it was the corona vaccine. The lady who couldn't breathe is enthusiastic as she is rushed to the emergency room?

Come on. This is patronizing. Stop with the slogans. Better to treat Americans like adults, explain the benefits, be honest about the risks, and let the rest of us decide. In this country, we control our own bodies. They're always telling us that. But no. Suddenly, the rules have changed. On the question of the Corona vaccine, our leaders definitely not pro-choice. Their view is do what you're told, and don't complain, and no uncomfortable questions. Those aren't just suggestions, they're rules and Silicon Valley claims to enforce them. Twitter announced a new policy to censor any unauthorized inquiry about the vaccine. Or, as the company put it, false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Here Carlson disingenuously suggests he knows of information that the vaccine is not safe and effective:

Censorship is the enemy of social trust. Once the population understands that you are holding back critical information, trust evaporates, and people become suspicious. They start wondering, if the vaccine is as safe and effective as you claim it is, why do you have to lie about it? Why are you threatening us if we don't take it? So, censorship doesn't work.

If you want people to take your vaccine, they must trust your vaccine. And if you want them to trust it, you have to let them speak freely about it. That is obvious. It has always been true, but authorities have long been slow to grasp it.

And leave it to Carlson to blame his anti-vaxxism on others:

CARLSON: Even with a vaccine, they are now telling us, a vaccine, they're going to make you take, you're going to have to stay home alone with your face covered.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VIN GUPTA, PANDEMICS CONSULTANT: Just because you get vaccinated with that second dose does not mean you should be participating in things like traveling in the middle of an out of control pandemic or that you're liberated from masks. Everything still applies until all of us get the two- dose regimen. So really, really critical. Don't let your guard down just because you got vaccinated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

So, to be clear, most Americans support vaccines. The track record for vaccines is better than for any other part of medicine. It's the basis of modern medicine.

It is people like that who discredit vaccines. It's not the conspiracy theorists, people like that create conspiracy theories because they are so clearly lying. "Don't let your guard down," he says. What does that mean exactly?

States like Texas and Florida have let their guard down relatively speaking anyway, those states allow people to eat in restaurants and see their families, all the forbidden things. Yet and here's the amazing part, the part that we'd be wondering aloud about on Twitter and Facebook if we were allowed to, Texas and Florida have fewer coronavirus deaths than New York State, a place where it's a crime to live a normal life.

Wrong again, Tucker! Though you couldn’t be bothered to cite your source(s) for your statistics, according to The New York Times, Texas averaged nearly double the deaths in New York of late, with 195.6 Texas deaths in the last 7 days, compared to New York’s 109. Texas has a rate of .7 per 100,000 vs. New Yorks .6. Florida was better, with a 95 average and .5 deaths per 100,000.

Even worse than Carlson’s latest item on his pro-death agenda is Fox News’ permission.

You can watch Carlson’s latest disgrace below, from the December 17, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.