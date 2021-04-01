Just like Fox talking heads whine about shutdowns, while enjoying the privilege of working from home, the network is requiring Gutfeld audience members to wear face masks and practice social distancing – the same COVID safety practices the network attacks on the air.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy had the scoop on Tuesday:

If you watched Fox on Tuesday, you saw plenty of segments in which the network's personalities skewered the idea of so-called vaccine "passports." Which is why I found it so interesting to read the conditions the network is requiring guests to meet to attend tapings of Greg Gutfeld's new show.

Interesting, indeed!

The show’s Twitter account urges folks to get tickets for the show’s tapings:

Join us for our Friday Tapings! Get tickets here: https://t.co/EKGVIuoRt9 — Gutfeld! (@Gutfeldfox) March 30, 2021

But, as Darcy pointed out, there are strict COVID protocols required to get in.

if you click the link in the tweet, there’s a bold notice at the top of the page:

PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING FOR IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING ENTRY:

Part of that important information is this:

- All participants must be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and cleared to attend the show. Rapid COVID-19 Testing will be provided by production on-site ahead of the Gutfeld! Show.

…

- Social distancing will be practiced at check-in, holding areas and seating arrangements.

- All participants will be required to wear a face covering throughout the entire show. Face coverings will be provided upon check-in.

Well, isn’t that hypocritical!

This is the network that has mocked and derided face masks and attacked mask mandates as ineffective and sinister. Prime time hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson have told viewers that social distancing does not help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted all COVID restrictions, including the state's face mask mandate, Fox & Friends cohost Will Cain celebrated inside a filled-to-capacity, mask-free Texas diner and crowed, “This is freedom right here!”

I wonder what those diners would think of the Gutfeld-audience rules.

On September 9, 2020, Greg Gutfeld defended Donald Trump’s admission that he deliberately played down the pandemic as a mark of his good leadership.

You can watch it below, from Fox's The Five.

UPDATE: (5:01 PM) I just saw this post from my Crooks and Liars colleague. It asks, "Is Laura Ingraham Unaware Fox News Has Covid Restrictions?" Good question!