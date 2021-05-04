Joy Reid had a terrific response to Tucker Carlson’s repeated racial attacks on her. I say that not just because she gave a shoutout to my post on Crooks and Liars!

As I posted last week, Carlson has recently been attacking Reid (a longstanding target of his) with the smear “the race lady.” Last night, Reid hit back. As Crooks and Liars’ Karoli Kuns summed up, “Nothing is left of him when she's done -- from his rejection by the CIA to his failed career at CNN and MSNBC to his Dan White Society membership.”

Here’s just a taste:

REID: Just because the CIA rejected your application, I mean look, things turned out fine for you. You had a great career over here at MSNBC -- oh, actually, OK, that didn't work out. Well, look, you were great on CNN though, until Jon Stewart kind of humiliated you. But it's fine, you're fine. Things are going great for you.

But back to the whole race thing. Just saying, I'm not one who spools out over my neighborhood changing like I'm some segregationist housewife from the 1950s. That would be you, Tuckums! And I'm not the one spouting a conspiracy theory that white people are going to be replaced by a Democratic party conspiracy to import nonwhite people to outnumber them, a theory that was also mouthed by the Charlottesville tiki torch Nazis. That would also be you!

Love the nickname “Tuckums!” I will be adopting it.

Like most, if not all bullies, Carlson has very thin skin. Watch what surely got under it below, from MSNBC’s May 3, 2021 The ReidOut, via Crooks and Liars: