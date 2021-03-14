After smearing women in the military, “sworn enemy of lying” Tucker Carlson keeps pretending the Pentagon is trying to silence him when, in reality, they were defending their own soldiers from his treasonous attacks. "If the woke generals treat us like they've treated the Taliban, we'll be fine," #TraitorCarlson sneered.

I’ve previously written about Carlson’s vicious, lying smear about women in the military, the backlash from armed forces and veterans, and how “sworn enemy of lying” Carlson lied about it like an overgrown frat boy in order to play the big victim. That was Thursday night.

Friday night, he was lying and smearing again.

CARLSON: Well, it was quite an experience yesterday being the very first target in The Pentagon's new “Operation Silence-The- Talk-Show-Hosts. Friends called us in concern. You guys alright? And for a minute, we'll concede we were almost rattled.

Then we realized, if the woke generals treat us like they've treated the Taliban, we'll be fine. Twenty years later, the Taliban are still here. Maybe we ought to promise The Pentagon that we'll get rid of traditional gender roles on this show, change the pronouns, defeat the patriarchy, and all that.

Then they'd send us billions in unmarked hundred-dollar bills as a reward. They've certainly done that before, and that might really kick start our struggling opium poppy business.

Something to think about. Anyway, we're fine. So, thank you for the concern.

Mind you, Carlson has very deliberately sought to silence – or worse – a myriad of people. His attacks have triggered threats against Dr. Anthony Fauci, e.g. Carlson deliberately endangered New York Times journalists - with lies. He waged war (from his cushy studio) on Sen. and Purple Heart recipient Tammy Duckworth and accused her of hating her country for voicing her opinion. He even recast vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of murdering two Black Lives Matter demonstrators, as an “all-American hero.” Although Rittenhouse was charged with murdering two white activists, Carlson nonetheless suggested that Rittenhouse would have done society a favor by murdering Black Americans who were exercising their free speech and demonstrating.

You can see why VoteVets is promoting the hashtag #TraitorCarlson below, from the March 12, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight. I think we should add #TraitorMurdoch because Carlson wouldn’t be doing what he does without the express approval of Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch.