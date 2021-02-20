While it’s sickening to think that anyone would want more of Tucker Carlson, the truth is that Fox News wants him to help shore up its struggling Fox Nation streaming service and the network has just signed a new deal with the white nationalists’ favorite white nationalist.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Carlson will host a video podcast for Fox Nation, and will host a series of "in-depth specials" called Tucker Carlson Originals. Both programs are in addition to his 8 p.m. show on Fox News, and will start running on the service in April.

Carlson's video podcasts will include interviews and in-depth discussions, while his documentary originals series will each focus on a single topic, diving into more detail than can typically be done on the linear channel. A trailer for Tucker Carlson Originals opens with Carlson shooting a rifle at a range, with quick cuts of future subjects and topics.

…

“This is my twelfth year at Fox News and I’ve never been more grateful to be here," Carlson said in a statement. "As other media outlets fall silent or fall in line, Fox News Media’s management has redoubled its commitment to honesty and freedom of speech. I consider that heroic at a time like this.”

I hate to break it to you, Tucker, but the decision probably has more to do with money than freedom of speech or any other principles. THR notes that the move “suggests that Fox sees him not only as a ratings draw, but as a potential subscription lynchpin. Fox Nation launched over two years ago, but has still not broken out subscriber numbers.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter was more to the point: “>> Subtext of this news: The two-year-old Fox Nation streaming service has not converted millions of cable viewers into paying customers yet... Far from it...”

If you missed “The DailyShowography” of Carlson, I highly recommend you watch it here. It will probably infuriate you, and it should, but I guarantee you’ll have some laughs along the way.

(Carlson image via screen grab)