We can add Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the list of right-wing authoritarians who make #TraitorTucker Carlson swoon as he poops all over the U.S. while on foreign soil.

Tucker Carlson’s vicious anti-Americanism is disturbing enough, especially coming from a network that presented tweets about enjoying Memorial Day Weekend, from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as insufficient love for the troops and America. Not so coincidentally, Carlson actually smeared the troops on the next day, Memorial Day, saying on the air, “Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country.”

Not surprisingly, #TraitorTucker Carlson happily trashed the United States on Brazil’s foreign soil, just as he did in Hungary where he swooned over that authoritarian leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

For example, from Wednesday night in Brazil:

CARLSON: Brazil is the last pro-American country of any size in Latin America, but it's also the last country resisting China's colonial efforts, and we thought that would be worth watching, considering what's happening in our country and our relationship with China.

Where's the Biden administration in all of this? Well, the Biden administration has, in effect, done nothing to protect Brazil from China's colonial interests. And in fact, they've done a lot to help China by weakening the relationship between the US and Brazil, and by weakening America's position in the world. They've done this quite aggressively.

You've watched it. You're living it.

While he was at it, #TraitorTuckerCarlson suggested that President Joe Biden is the one who’s a dangerous authoritarian:

CARLSON: Why have a political debate when you can just arrest people who disagree with you? And that has happened far below the media radar since the day Joe Biden was elected.

And tonight, to show it, we want to go through a litany, a list of Americans who have been arrested, detained by Federal law enforcement on the orders of the Biden administration, not because they committed recognizable crimes, but because they disagreed with the political aims of the Biden administration.

#TraitorTucker Carlson was referring, in large part, to the January 6th investigation and arrests. Don’t forget, #TraitorTucker has staked his name on presenting the insurrectionists as the real victims and portrayed the insurrection as some kind of Deep State plot. It’s a narrative so false that two Fox News personalities quit the network specifically over Carlson’s “documentary.” Chris Wallace left not long after and cited lies about January 6 as one of the main reasons he felt he could no longer work at Fox..

What #TraitorTucker Carlson forgot to mention here is that he considers those with views he doesn’t like as fair game for harassment or worse. #TraitorTucker Carlson has deliberately endangered the lives of journalists, Dr. Anthony Fauci and urged a guest to endanger the life of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, to name a few.

Yet Carlson was shockingly ignorant about Brazil. Andre Pagliarini, a history professor who is writing a book about twentieth-century Brazilian nationalism, called out Carlson's ignorance in an article in The New Republic:

In domestic terms, as Carlson put it in the interview that aired Thursday night, Bolsonaro faces “a coalition of billionaires, college professors, and CNN,” all of whom are supposedly eager to pledge allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party. In asking Bolsonaro how he plans to deal with this type of opposition, Carlson is grafting the image that U.S. conservatives have of the Democratic Party onto Brazilian politics, and it’s not even remotely accurate. For one thing, polls show that the supposedly populist Bolsonaro performs best among the wealthiest Brazilians. (To quote Carlson: Seen that before?) Furthermore, CNN launched in Brazil just two years ago. It is hardly the influential behemoth in Brazil that Fox anchors seem to think CNN is in the U.S.

“Why is there no Fox News in Brazil?” Carlson asked Bolsonaro in Thursday’s interview, suggesting that the president’s reputation might improve with a stronger media apparatus backing his agenda. Bolsonaro talked a bit about Jovem Pan, a trollish conservative radio and television empire that frequently traffics in homophobia, classism, and sexism—it’s the station on which journalist Glenn Greenwald got into a live scuffle with a right-wing journalist in 2019—but lamented the broader hostility of the press corps. But if Carlson had followed Brazilian politics for even one month over the past five years, he would know the depths of animosity that the largest media outlets have toward Bolsonaro’s leading opponent, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former metalworker and union leader who governed the country for eight years and left office with an approval rating in the 80s before being targeted by a biased judge and imprisoned on flimsy corruption charges (he was freed by the Supreme Court in 2019). In fact, major newspapers, magazines, television channels, and radio stations were integral in fomenting the deeply reactionary wave that launched the relatively obscure Bolsonaro to national leadership in the first place. Brazil may not have Fox News, but its media landscape is hardly progressive.

This tweet, included in Pagliarini’s article, might say it all.

Two white men, one responsible for lifting protections of Brazil’s indigenous tribes, culture appropiating in shadow of murder of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, who died defending land of these indigenous people.

Bolsonaro and Tucker Carlson laughing it up in Brazil today. pic.twitter.com/0QHIHoOzdP — Uki Goñi (@ukigoni) June 29, 2022

Who knows? A week in Moscow fawning over “Vlad” might be the next front in #TraitorTucker Carlson's war on America.

Meanwhile, you can watch Carlson lay another load of hate on the U.S., while on foreign soil below, from the June 29, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.