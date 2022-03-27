Although he declined to criticize Tucker Carlson or any other Fox News Putinista, Chris Wallace made it pretty clear to The New York Times he thinks Fox has gone off the rails and he wants nothing more to do with it.

When Wallace announced his departure from Fox, in December, I wrote that he “deliberately gave the impression that he was just looking for something different, that his departure had nothing to do with the Trumpification of Fox. ‘

But in an interview published today, Wallace told the Times’ Michael Grynbaum,” in a manner that Grynbaum described as “matter-of-factly,” “I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox.” Wallace didn’t explicitly criticize the network’s promotion of the Big Lie nor its gaslighting of the January 6th insurrection but you don’t need to be a mind reader to know what Wallace meant when he said, “I think Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half.”

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Mr. Wallace said in his first extensive interview about his decision to leave. “But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

“I spent a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for me to do my job,” he added.

…

He confirmed reports that he was so alarmed by Mr. Carlson’s documentary “Patriot Purge” — which falsely suggested the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a “false flag” operation intended to demonize conservatives — that he complained directly to Fox News management.

“Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Mr. Wallace said of his time at the network. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.”

I highly recommend reading the entire article.

You can watch Wallace announce his departure from Fox below, from the December 12, 2021 Fox News Sunday.