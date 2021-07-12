Despite being personally sued for almost $3 billion for promoting lies about Smartmatic voting technology, Maria Bartiromo is still slobbering over Donald Trump and helping him promote the Big Lie that he won the 2020 presidential election that her own employer said she lost.

In her defense against the $2.7+ billion-dollar suit, Bartiromo ridiculously claimed she was just covering a newsworthy story. But her so-called interview with Trump looked more like another audition to be his fourth wife (as Jimmy Kimmel has described her behavior) than anything resembling legitimate news coverage.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, you just referred to the 2020 election.



I want to refer you to an article in The Federalist over the weekend. And it says new evidence indicates enough illegal votes in Georgia to tip the 2020 results. This is from The Federalist.



I want to get your thoughts on what's taking place right now in Arizona and in Georgia with regard to that, as you continue to post and discuss election 2020.



TRUMP: That's right.



Well, the Federalist, they have 35,000 votes. And that's far more, numerous times more than we need to win that state. But there are many other things in Georgia. Georgia was so corrupt. It was so incredibly corrupt. Frankly, nobody's seen anything like it.



And you have a secretary of state, you have a governor that does nothing about it. And they have to get on the ball. But that -- 35,000 votes was -- and this is just one category.



If you look at what's going on in Arizona, Arizona has been incredible. The state senators in Arizona have taken it to heart. They're doing an audit, a forensic audit, like you haven't seen really in this country. They're going to be announcing the results. That's done by them. It's not done by me. These are great patriots.



They're going to be announcing the results of that audit, Maria, I hear, over the next two or three weeks. And I would imagine it would be horrendous. But we will see. Maybe it'll be wonderful. But we're going to see. It's a very big deal.



And this is, again, done by the Senate, the state Senate of a state that looked and they watched, and they saw, wow, we're being scammed. Take a look at Pennsylvania. They're now starting an audit. So many areas. In New Hampshire, they found horrible things in New Hampshire with respect to voting.



And we're talking about all determinative. The word is determinative, in other words, things that would overturn. I'm not saying, if you lost by 10,000 votes, and you found three votes of dead people as an example. No, I'm talking about many times the 10,000 votes necessary.



We won this election in a landslide. We got 12 million more votes, Maria...



BARTIROMO: Yes.



TRUMP: ... 12 million more than I got the last time...



BARTIROMO: Yes.



TRUMP: ... the last time I won.



This was a rigged election. And the people aren't standing for it. So, we will go forward.



BARTIROMO: Mr...



TRUMP: And let's see what happens.





Bartiromo feigned a challenge:

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, you know that the Supreme Court would not take any of this up.

What she left out? That Trump lost 61 of his 62 lawsuits challenging the election and the only one he won, in Pennsylvania, was narrow and did not change the outcome. Nor the Mrs. Trump-hopeful note that Trump’s own attorney general investigated and said there was no fraud.

Or maybe she just wanted to gripe about the Supreme Court not being as blindly loyal to Trump as she is.



BARTIROMO: And, today, we are facing a situation where you're not even allowed to discuss any of this. You get attacked on social media if you raise any irregularities.

But hey, in Bartiromo’s defense, she’s obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed. Let’s not forget she spent 6 1/2 minutes interviewing an animal rights activist posing as the CEO of a pork industry giant, without catching on.

UPDATE: I left out this part of the conversation in which Bartiromo explicitly endorses the Big Lie.

TRUMP: We had a corrupt election. We had a rigged election. We had a stolen election. And that's why you had over a million people march to Washington.



BARTIROMO: Yes.





You can watch Bartiromo continue peddling the Big Lie below, from the July 11, 2021 Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.